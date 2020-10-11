Success record of Louis Hamilton dice Schumacher in Germany

NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) – Even Louis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher fail to record 91 hits. Now he fitted it.

After the 91st British driver’s record victory at the Eiffel Grand Prix, Schumacher’s son, Mick, presented Hamilton with his father’s old helmet.

“Looking at his dominance, I don’t think I’ll be anywhere near Michael in terms of records, so it’s an incredible honor and it takes a while to get used to,” Hamilton said, choosing Schumacher as his character while playing the video game.

Schumacher suffered a serious head injury in an accident while skiing in 2013 and needs constant attention.