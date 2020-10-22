Home Sports 49 people are trading for pass-rush assistance in the Jordan Willis of the New York Jets

Oct 22, 2020
Santa Clara – The 49ers’ latest season trade compared to the acquisitions of Jimmy Carpolo and Emmanuel Sanders in recent years, but they made a deal on Wednesday to help with the disabled pass emergency.

League sources have confirmed that third-year Edge Rusher Jordan Willis is joining the Niners from the NFL’s worst team, the New York Jets.

Willis’ trade, due to the current COVID-19 protocol and physical examination, will not be official until next week, so he will not be available when the 49ers (3-3) play next Sunday in the New England Patriots (2-3). .

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that the cost is not constrained by the 49ers team’s goal of creating a bigger draft class next year than the five-man pack this year. The NFL Network reports that the 49ers will compete with Willis in the 2022 Sixth Round Draft Exam and the 2021 Seventh Round Exam.

Look at the current defensive line and it becomes clear why Willis is needed. Even better, check the injury report, because 49 players have lost several defenders this season: Nick Posa, Solomon Thomas and Gigi Ansa. Also, Tea Ford (rear) or Ronald Blair (knee) is not expected to be available until the 10th week, so they are still out for a month.

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

