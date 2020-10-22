49 people are trading for pass-rush assistance in the Jordan Willis of the New York Jets

Santa Clara – The 49ers’ latest season trade compared to the acquisitions of Jimmy Carpolo and Emmanuel Sanders in recent years, but they made a deal on Wednesday to help with the disabled pass emergency.

League sources have confirmed that third-year Edge Rusher Jordan Willis is joining the Niners from the NFL’s worst team, the New York Jets.

Willis’ trade, due to the current COVID-19 protocol and physical examination, will not be official until next week, so he will not be available when the 49ers (3-3) play next Sunday in the New England Patriots (2-3). .

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that the cost is not constrained by the 49ers team’s goal of creating a bigger draft class next year than the five-man pack this year. The NFL Network reports that the 49ers will compete with Willis in the 2022 Sixth Round Draft Exam and the 2021 Seventh Round Exam.

Look at the current defensive line and it becomes clear why Willis is needed. Even better, check the injury report, because 49 players have lost several defenders this season: Nick Posa, Solomon Thomas and Gigi Ansa. Also, Tea Ford (rear) or Ronald Blair (knee) is not expected to be available until the 10th week, so they are still out for a month.

Willis has three career excuses in 43 games. He played his first two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 third round selection from Kansas State. Since joining the Jets in 2019, he has appeared in nine games last season, but has only played in two games for the undefeated club this year, and he has been more inactive for the 49ers Week 2 way than the host Jets.

The 49ers’ defense was out of action for the first time this Sunday night of the season when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-16, with Jared Koff finishing only 50 percent of his pass.

Eric Armstedt and Kerry Hyder served as the starting points for the 49ers. Relief includes Diane Jordan, Kentavius ​​Street, Kevin Givens and Alex Barrett.

* * *

Top 49ers trade under Shanahan / Lynch since 2017:

1. From Jimmy Caropolo, Bates (2017). The second-round pick beat the NFC-winning QB for them.

2. Emmanuel Sanders, from the Broncos (2019). His senior presence and ability to prepare for the game came just in time for last season’s push to the Super Bowl last October.

3. Trent Williams, from Wash (2020). Joe Staley’s retirement has prompted 49 men to defend his legacy, and this one – year audition will cost the 2020 fifth-rounder and the 2021 third-round selection.

4. Deforest Buckner, Golds (2020). This could backfire if the defensive lead falls amid injuries, but it is important to get a first-round draft pick instead, and only 49 players can be confident that Jon Kinla will continue his upward trend.

5. Dee Ford, from Chiefs (2019). Injury after injury did not benefit the contract, however 49 players will insist that last year’s cost (second-rounder; massive contract) was crucial to the team’s seventh Super Bowl appearance.

6. Lacan Tomlinson, from The Lions (2017). He was a reliable starter in the left guard, and although he started the season with mixed results, he won the last game again.

* Notable Players Trade: Tide & Vance McDonald (Steelers, 2017), Cornerback Roshard Robinson (Jets, 2017), Right Tackle Trent Brown (2018, Patriots), Center Daniel Gilgore (2018, Dolphins), 2018 Roll Player Lions), lineman Dakota Watson (2019, Broncos), receiver Marquis Goodwin (2020, Eagles), Matt Preeta (2020, Dolphins)