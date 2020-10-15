Danger will erupt in Real Madrid at any time – Cordois

Los Blancos shot-stopper hopes his compatriot will find his feet in the Santiago Bernabeu soon after a hard time

Thibaut Courtois backed Eden Hazard, who was able to “explode” for Real Madrid after his unfortunate injury run.

The injury has not yet come to the Madrid team this season due to a muscle injury that was close to returning from an ankle problem.

The playmaker made a huge impact for the La Liga giants in his first season following his arrival from Chelsea last year.

But Cordois, a Belgian and Madrid team-mate, believes it will be a long time before the Santiago Bernabeu hurts.

“Danger? I have no doubt, I hope we see the best Eden risk,” the goalkeeper said. SER string On Wednesday.

“He’s primary with the desire to show it. I see him well and I hope he can prove it soon.

“Shortly before his injury, he played a lot of games where he had such misfortune that it was not easy to get out of it. But now this month I have seen him well. I’m sure he will not explode at any time. It will give the team a lot of joy.”

Cordois came to Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 and struggled initially, but he has returned to his form.

The 28-year-old coach paid tribute to Zinedine Zidane for his continued support.

“Zidane has given me so much confidence, I always felt that he trusted me, and that’s important,” Cordois said.

“During those difficult moments at the beginning of last year, if you didn’t feel like the coach was with you, it would be hard.”

In his first season with Madrid in 2018-19, Cortois’ savings percentage in La Liga was 65.4, according to Apta. That number rose to 79.2 last season as he faced 302 shots in those two campaigns. In the four games played so far in 2020-21, Cortois’ savings percentage is 86.7, which shows his progress in Madrid.

Madrid, who are top of La Liga with 10 points from four games, host host Cadiz on Saturday.