Cities have been locked up due to an increase in corona virus cases

Corona virus cases have erupted in Sweden as authorities try to capture the twin wars – which contain the virus and control the stories.

The secessionist Nordic nation earlier this year split experts over its refusal to lock up its citizens when the virus spread across the country.

But a devastating second wave has forced a dramatic reconsideration because epidemics could affect any gain that can now be made by taking a poorly relaxed approach to epidemics.

Regions are effectively locked to control doubling COVID-19 Cases in three weeks.

David Steedson, a former Australian public health researcher now living in Sweden, told News.com. The area where he lives is experiencing a disturbing rate of new infections.

“Sweden has now doubled the number of cases in three weeks, hitting more than 1,000 new cases in a single day for the first time since June,” he said.

“Hospital admissions and ICU numbers are also starting to increase.”

Uppsala, north of Stockholm, where he and his family live, has seen more than double the total number of epidemics in the past two weeks, forcing authorities to introduce new regulations.

“While most sweaters would not call this locking, it is important to avoid all contact with people outside your own family.

“(Officials) openly state that social events and work from home should not be allowed.”

Time Press Releases As of last week, Sweden’s per capita death rate was 58.6 per 100,000, an average daily increase of 173 percent from early September to early October, a “dramatic increase, especially in cities such as Stockholm and Uppsala”.

Washington Post Reports Sweden’s overall deaths from epidemics are 10 times higher than those of neighboring Norway and Finland and five times higher than those of Denmark.

“The number of cases registered in Sweden is just over 106,300, compared to about 13,800 in Finland and 16,600 in Norway – each half of Sweden’s population.” Post Reports.

And this UK Times Reports The number of new cases each day averaged 160 in September and nearly 700 in October.

Mr Steitson, who worked at the University of Queensland, sees the Swedish government changing the law – the “constitution if necessary” – to “legislate” needs rather than expecting people to voluntarily do the right thing.

“They expect it to take several months to do so, so it anticipates future crises and it will not be ready until next summer,” he said.

Sweden’s Chief Epidemiologist Anders Technell visits areas affected by COVID – 19 to discuss locking measures.

He told the public broadcaster: “If they do not have an effect … then of course we need to consider other ways to spread these opportunities.”

Dr. Technell, a Worship status in Sweden, Rarely resigned from his post.

He said New Statesman In April “locking people at home doesn’t work for long”.

“Sooner or later, people are going to go out anyway,” he said. “I want to make it clear, no, we’m not locked up like many countries, but we definitely had a virtual lock.”

He said Swedes had “changed their behavior drastically” and that the laws did not need to be enforced because they were in included countries. Australia.

“We stopped traveling more than our neighbors. There were no flights to airports anywhere, trains were running at a certain percentage of normal service, so there were huge changes in the community.”

But Mr Steitson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, is suffering from a number of symptoms, including difficulty breathing, and his goal is to achieve “flock immunity” which makes no sense to him as a scientist.

“Allowing a brutal virus to eventually spread in the hope of ‘herd immunity’ made no sense to me scientifically, and to the limited knowledge of the day, it made no sense to me ethically.” He told news.com.au earlier this year.

“People will die unnecessarily. I was disgusted with what I asked the Swedish Public Health Commission.”

Dr. Nick Daly, Editor-in-Chief Medical Journal of Australia, Sweden misunderstood.

“In my view, the Swedish model has not been successful, at least to date,” he told news.com.au.

“At least one clear goal is to achieve herd immunity – but it has not been achieved, is not close, it is predictable.

“Restrictions were placed, but the philosophy was voluntary without compulsion.”