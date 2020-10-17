Corona virus: New COVID-19 restrictions affect more than half of the UK population | UK News

New corona virus controls have come into effect in the UK, with more than half of the population facing further disruptions in their social lives.

Wide areas of the north, London The southeastern regions are now tough COVID-19 Rules.

Attendance at 6pm on Friday Wales Came into practice from areas of high epidemics Northern Ireland Entered into a more severe lockout than the rest of England.

Strong measures have put more than 28 million people in the UK under the first two tier restrictions.

They are as follows:

Layer 3 rules across Lancashire do not allow socialization outside of a home bubble, and pubs, bars and restaurants are closed except for takeaway services.

Areas newly affected by the new tier 3 rules are Burnley, Blackburn with Darwin, Blackpool, Sorley, Field, Hindburn, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston, Ripple Valley, Rosendale, South Ripple, West Lancashire and Wire.

Tier 2 rules, i.e. not mixed in homes or in pubs, cafes and restaurants, came into force in some parts of the North and Southeast England.

Areas newly affected by Tier 2 rules are London, Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furnace, North East Derbyshire, Erwash, Chesterfield and York.

The rule changes at midnight on Friday came just hours after the prime minister had provoked himself against the city Manchester With or without the blessing of Mayor Andy Burnham – by promising to impose the highest level of control.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Boris Johnson described the corona virus outbreak in the city as a “grave”.

“In recent trends, within two weeks, there will be more COVID patients in intensive care than at the peak of the first wave, so I urge the mayor to reconsider and get involved creatively.

“I can not stress enough: time is of the essence. Every day that passes before action is taken, more people go to the hospital, more people end up in intensive care, and sadly more people die.

“Of course, if the agreement cannot be reached, I must intervene to protect Manchester’s hospitals and save the lives of Manchester residents,” he said.

But Sir Patrick Valens, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said on Friday that the same explanation was “almost not enough” to reduce the number of “basic” tier 3 measures of infection.

When asked if people would die as a result of the line-up between Downing Street and Manchester leaders, Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates said: “These are terribly difficult decisions and vulnerabilities on both sides because it has been pointed out before.

“From a purely epidemiological point of view, it’s important to go about this very quickly. It’s important to make sure you’ve going hard to get an R below 1.

In Liverpool, Tier 3 restrictions have been in effect since Monday, but after it was announced yesterday that Lancashire would join them at the “highest” risk level, allegations arose that there were conflicts between the two regions.

The decision to close gyms in Liverpool, but not Lancashire, was described by city mayor Joe Anderson as a “random mess”.

In a joint statement, the regional mayor, Steve Rotherham, and six local leaders added: “Without strong regional evidence, we would not accept our area being treated differently to the other 3 tier areas.

“These discrepancies in controls between areas within the same layer of risk undermine the new system from the outset.”

According to the latest information from the Government Scientific Advisory Committee on Emergencies (SAGE), the UK R no – Corona virus transmission rate – increased from 1.2 to 1.5 on average to 1.3 to 1.5.

This means that for every 10 people infected with the virus, 13 to 15 of them will be infected.

The number of people admitted to Covit-19 Hospital rose to 844 on Friday, with a total of 5,311 patients currently being treated for the virus in the UK.

There were more 15,650 new cases have been confirmed Nationwide – down to 18,980 on Thursday and 19,724 on Wednesday.

There has been a huge improvement in the total number of cases believed to be in the UK – rising from 224,400 to 336,500 in one week.