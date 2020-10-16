R.P. in a multi-million dollar transaction. To Salzburg ‘U.S. Howards’ Aronson signed

The young midfielder spent the rest of the season at MLS before joining his new side

The Philadelphia Union has announced that the club have sold star midfielder Brendan Aronson to Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian team managed by former New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marshall.

Aaronson will join his new club at the end of the MLS season and will qualify to play for the Austrian team after the international transfer window reopens in January 2021.

Retaining the selling segment, the union received a $ 6 million transfer fee ($ 4.6 million) for the midfielder and a performance bonus of up to $ 3 million ($ 3.3m). Philadelphia Investigator.

Editors’ choices

That fee is the largest in club history and the highest transfer fee for a domestic player from the United States.

“Playing in Europe has always been a part of my dream. I was able to fulfill the first part of my dream, playing for my hometown, and I am very happy with this continuation of my journey,” Aaronson said.

“Before working towards a career abroad, my first goal was to play on the Philadelphia Union field. My family had tickets for the opening season, so I grew up watching the team from the start and hoping to one day score on that field in front of the home crowd. My coaches, my family and Philadelphia. I really appreciate all of the Union fans.

“Like I said, I was one of them and their support means everything to me. I will continue to have everything I have at the end of the season. I hope this is a long playoff run. For me and this club, this is a start, I look forward to what the future holds.”

Aaronson has gained prominence with the Union this season, emerging as one of the outrageous stars in the MLS, while gaining connections with clubs across Europe.

Named “U.S. Howards” by German shop Image, The midfielder has conceded four goals and four assists in 21 MLS matches this season.

This young man, who is currently one of the many talented young men featured for the Union, is serving Aaronson as the biggest success story to date for the club’s highly respected academy.

“I’ve worked with him since he played on Brendan Union Academy youth teams and have seen his rapid growth since then,” said union head coach Jim Curtin.

“Brendan is a special player, he always wants to improve. Over the last two years, he’s technically very advanced and the distance and speed he covers during a game is incomparable.

“I look forward to his continued growth at Red Bull Salzburg. In the meantime, we are delighted to have him at the end of our 2020 season and promise that we will spend more time with him with the fans.”

Internationally, Aaronson made his U.S. men’s national team debut in February, and began joining the Olympic qualifying list in March before the Corona virus broke out.

R.P. last season in the Champions League. Salzburg gained prominence, with stars Earling Holland and Takumi Minamino joining Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, respectively.

The club, which also produced current Liverpool star Sadio Mane, has been in the Champions League once this season, teaming up with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Locomotive Moscow.

“Brendan Aronson is considered one of the best talents in the MLS, and his energy and presence on the field is extraordinary for a 19-year-old youngster,” said Red Bull Salzburg sports director Christoph Bryant.

“Despite his young age, he already has a great passion for making the right decisions on the pitch. The way he plays football, Brendan is a perfect match for us and we are already looking forward to him.”