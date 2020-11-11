Home Top News Nicola Sturgeon Corona virus updates LIVE: 64 deaths as Scotland records highest daily number since May

Nov 11, 2020 0 Comments
Another 64 people have died after being tested positive for the corona virus in Scotland.

This figure represents the maximum daily death toll from the virus peak in May and brings the total number of deaths to 3,143.

Nicola Sturgeon reported that another 1,261 people tested positive for Covid-19 overnight, including 488 in Greater Glasgow and 272 in Lanarkshire.

Number of people hospitalized across Scotland and intensive treatment with the virus. The hospital now has 1,255 patients – four less than yesterday, and 93 in the ICU – nine less than yesterday.

The death toll in Scotland could actually be much higher. The figures collected by the National Register of Scotland (NRS) now number 4,856, including deaths from which the corona virus was suspected or a contributing factor.

NRS records 206 new deaths were recorded last week, 28 more than the previous week.

The First Minister paid tribute to those who lost their lives and said: “Each of the numbers I report here daily represents a loved, unique and irreplaceable person. So I would like to express my condolences again to all those who lost loved ones during these epidemics.”

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates throughout the day and Nicola Sturgeon’s daily conference.

