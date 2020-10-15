Paris curfew order: European capitals bring in tougher new rules as corona virus cases rise

The announcements come as countries across Europe tighten controls following an increase in the number of Covit-19 cases in most countries.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French capital and the cities of Ix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint-Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon would face a curfew from 9pm to 6am on Friday.

“The aim is to reduce private contact, which is a very dangerous relationship,” Macron said Wednesday.

Violation of the night curfew will result in a fine of 135 euros (approximately $ 160) for the first offense and 1500 euros (7,760) for repeat offenses.

France recorded 22,591 new cases and 95 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 779,063 cases and 33,037 deaths.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Thursday that London would move to a layer 1 “medium” to layer 2 “high” alert level corona virus controls from Saturday morning.

This means London will be barred from mixing with other homes in any setting, including pubs and restaurants. Outdoor gatherings should be limited to six people and people should avoid using public transportation as much as possible.

“We know from the outset that the infection will spread rapidly and put great pressure on the NHS, so we must act now to prevent the need for drastic measures later,” Hancock said.

Earlier on Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital had reached a “critical moment” in the fight against the epidemic, warning that the virus was spreading rapidly “in every corner of the city.”

“Hospital admissions have increased, more patients are going to intensive care and, unfortunately, the number of Londoners dying every day is rising again,” he told the London Legislature.

He reaffirmed his support for the “circuit breaker” lock and called for more action nationally.

A preliminary article written by UK government scientific advisers suggests that thousands of corona virus deaths could be avoided by the end of this year if the two-week circuit-breaker lock is to be imposed soon.

The article states that depending on the growth rate of the virus, deaths between now and the end of the year can be reduced by up to 49%. But the authors warned that this was not a foretaste of the lives to be saved as “bad situations will never be allowed to continue without intervention”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday imposed a three-tier coward warning system across the UK, insisting on localized restrictions, but rejected opposition demands for a national circuit breaker.

UK government data showed 19,724 and 137 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 654,644 and 43,155, respectively.

Northern Ireland is closing schools, hostels and restaurants, following a nationwide record of 23,115 cases, following the reporting of 1,217 new Govt-19 cases on Wednesday.

Welsh Chief Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Wednesday that Wales would ban travelers entering the country from the Corona virus hotspots in the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Friday.

Merkel ‘worried’ about ‘rapid growth’ in events

Maria van Kerkov, the World Health Organization’s technology leader for the corona virus, told CNN’s ‘New Day’ on Thursday that “about 80% of countries in the European region are seeing growth in the Govit-19 cases.”

“We are sure of a situation across Europe where we are seeing a resurgence. We are seeing an increase in the number of countries in the region,” Van Kerkov told CNN’s Alice Camerota.

He said many countries had previously brought the virus under control during epidemics and that they could do it again and that interventions should be targeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also imposing strict restrictions Corona virus hotspots said he felt “worried” about the “rapid growth” of corona virus cases in the country.

Community meetings are limited to just 10 people, and bars and restaurants in regions with high rates of infection must close by 11 p.m.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Merkel said restrictions would be imposed if at least 35 new epidemics per 100,000 people were registered in one area in seven days. If that number exceeds 50 new infections per 100,000, further measures may be introduced.

Controls will be evaluated over the next 10 days to determine if the virus has slowed down. Merkel also addressed young Germans, urging them to “do without a few parties.”

The number of cases in Germany rose to 6,638 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 341,223, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday. The second-highest daily increase was 6,294 on March 28.

Germany also recorded 33 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,710, the RKI added.

The Czech Republic on Wednesday registered 9,544 new cases, 926 more than the previous record set last Friday, the Czech Ministry of Health announced.

The total number of cases has reached 139,290, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

“The forecast is not good, the numbers are very disastrous,” Prime Minister Andrzej Babis said on Thursday.

The Czech government reported 35 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,172, while 2,678 people were hospitalized with the corona virus.

New restrictions were introduced on Wednesday, schools were closed and bars and restaurants were allowed to serve through windows until 8 p.m.

Russia has reported 286 deaths from the corona virus in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Corona virus response center released on Thursday. Russian officials say the total death toll is now 23,491, although the number could be large due to the country’s death toll and higher death rates this year.

A further 13,754 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 1,354,163.

Russia faces the highest number of daily increases, with health officials reporting about 2,000 more cases a day than the spring peak, with the country officially reporting 10,000-11,000 daily cases.

There has been an increase in Moscow daily corona virus cases over the past week and the number of hospitalizations has increased by 15.5%, but city officials have yet to close any facilities.

From Monday, visitors to nightclubs and bars that are open at midnight will need to scan a QR code or send a special number to assist in a contact search.

Poland reported 8,099 new Govt-19 cases on Thursday – a 24% increase from 6,526 cases on Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health.