Trump returns to campaign path under shadow of military order – Hail | American News

Brad Parscale, Former campaign manager, Mr. He wanted to call Trump’s re-election war machine ‘unstoppable Jharkhand’. But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings show that the presidential campaign and the RNC have developed some bad habits that have burned hundreds of millions of dollars. First Bill Stephen In July, Mr. Instead of Parscale, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives including hiring practices, travel and advertising budgets.

Mr. Under Parscale, more than $ 350 million – almost half of the $ 800 million – went to fundraising because no cost was incurred in finding new donors online. The campaign gathered a large and well-paid staff and kept the team staying in a nice, well-appointed office in a Virginia suburb; Legitimate bills were considered a campaign expense; More than 100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, and historically most voters are historically beginning to focus more on race.

According to Advertising Analytics, the campaign was one of the best and most questionable purchases of a pair of Super Bowl commercials earning $ 11 million – more than it spent on TV in some of the best war states. Mr. It’s a vanity splurge that allowed Trump to match the millionaire Michael R. BloombergWant to buy for the big game.