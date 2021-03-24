Home World The internet is hysterical about GeneP, it seemed … Photos

The internet is hysterical about GeneP, it seemed … Photos

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
The internet is hysterical about GeneP, it seemed ... Photos

Another famous celebrity who escaped to Dubai was Janeb Madzurova. The TV presenter is not a first-timer in the UAE, but the woman writes that this does not stop her from sharing daily scenes from her sexy vacation on Instagram.

“Another photo from Dubai – you are right. But the first trip of my journey. To return to new worlds, dreams, expectations, experiences …

I wouldn’t call it freedom because it never stopped flying inside me, but it would be nice if I left the traveler’s butterflies … because, as someone said – “the best stories are between the pages of the passport,” she said in a beautiful blonde on one of the photos posted on the social network.

What impressed Genevieve’s fans was not the location of her choice for the holiday, but the clothes she wore there. Her appearance in the style of a modern Arab princess immediately caught the hearts of her followers, who rushed to share their opinions about them. “Beautiful”, “dazzling”, “beautiful”, “beautiful”, sounds a lot of their ideas.

Others said directly that Genevieve looked like a real Arab princess. Fortunately for his followers, Genevieve did not hide the name of the designer of one of the most amazing costumes in Turkey.

READ  The US High Commissioner is coming to France on a tour of 7 difficult countries

You May Also Like

Crimea is marked in Russian on maps of Navalny's headquarters

Crimea is marked in Russian on maps of Navalny’s headquarters

The real war on the vaccine against Govt-19 begins: EU blocking exports to Great Britain or US - Sources News

The real war on the vaccine against Govt-19 begins: EU blocking exports to Great Britain or US – Sources News

White House officials say North Korea tested 1st missile during Biden's administration The world

White House officials say North Korea tested 1st missile during Biden’s administration The world

When will spring come? In Poland, thermometers can even show 25 degrees Celsius

When will spring come? In Poland, thermometers can even show 25 degrees Celsius

Germany extends closure until April 18 - VG

Germany extends closure until April 18 – VG

Colilas' party, UDH-Yuki, says it does not approve of Cheney's decision

Colilas’ party, UDH-Yuki, says it does not approve of Cheney’s decision

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *