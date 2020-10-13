Chargers live score against Saints, updates, highlights of the NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Both teams are turning things around in the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” match.

Saints (2-2) are sometimes sharp and flat in others. That’s a lot due to the play of senior quarterback Drew Breeze, who will miss even one step in the 15th season of his Hall of Fame career. With four games, he has completed 1,006 yards (251.5 yards per game), 71.3 percent of his pass for eight touchdowns and two interceptions; This is not a bad line, but it is noticeable from the numbers he has created over the years.

The Chargers (1-3) sometimes saw power with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert threw 931 yards in his first three starts, second only to NFL history (behind Cam Newton’s 1,012 passing yards in 2011). Rookie quarterback played a big role in keeping the games close, but the chargers were unable to close the games. All three losses were one-score games, so don’t be surprised if this is another close affair.

Sports News keep track of live score updates and highlights from Saints vs. Chargers on “Monday Night Football”. Follow below for the full results of the NFL Week 5 game.

Chargers score against Saints

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chargers 6 14 – – 20 Saints 3 7 – – 10

Saints vs. Chargers live updates, highlights of ‘Monday Night Football’

9:45 pm – Half: Chargers 20, Saints 10.

9:41 pm – Touchdown Saints. This is good because Breeze jumps on the pile to break the plane on the QB sneak. With 14 seconds left in the first half, LA’s lead is reduced to 20-10.

9:38 pm – Call violated. The clock is reset to 19 seconds, and New Orleans calls its final time to run 10 seconds in a 1-yard line and avoid the second and goal.

9:36 pm – Breeze does a good job of guiding a quick movement and hitting Emmanuel Sanders for the 6-yard DT with 17 seconds left. The game is under review.

9:30 pm – Well, the quick three and out gives New Orleans a chance to get points before half. The Saints have it in their 49-yard line, with 1:59 remaining in the half.

9:27 pm – Another short drive for the Saints and Chargers gets the ball in the 18-yard line, at 2:30 p.m.

9:21 pm – Touchdown Chargers. Herbert Hunter sees Henry in the third and goal in the back corner, leading LA 20-3, at 4:25.

9:18 pm – INTERCEPTION. Breeze floats a shot, and Nasir Audrey picks it up. Audrey took it home and found the ball within the 1-yard line.

9:15 pm – A penalty prevents the Chargers from committing the crime, and they go three and out again. Galway returns the ball to the 50-yard line, but a holding call moves it back to the New Orleans 16-yard line at 6:47.

9:08 pm – The saints are buried in their own territory on the third and 1st. The chargers get it back on their 20-yard line, playing at 9:21 half.

9:01 pm – Touchdown Chargers. Boeing throw from Herbert to Jalan Cayton for 49-yard profit sets 4-yard DT pass for Mike Williams. LA leads 13-3, 11:01 in the opening half.

8:57 pm – The chargers would have gone three in and out, but a football call gives LA an automatic first down, with the ball remaining at 13:00 in the first half on its own 36-yard line.

8:52 pm – End of 1Q: Chargers 6, Saints 3. Will Lutz hit a 48-yard field goal just in time to put New Orleans on board. Will receive LA football to start the quarter.

8:46 pm – The Saints can get a stop, and Calvey returns it to the Chargers 48-yard line with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

8:40 pm – Another punt for the saints. The chargers get the ball in their 17-yard line.

8:33 pm – Touchdown Chargers. Herbert plays to his right and runs it to Keenan Allen for a 17-yard score. Michael Badgeli missed the first PAT of the season, leading the Chargers 6-0 with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

8:32 pm – Chargers use their first method to avoid game call delay. It was the third and 7th, New Orleans 17-yard line-up, with 6:33 left in the first quarter.

8:24 pm – Disappointing movement for saints. A touchback gives the Chargers the ball in their 20-yard line with 11:05 left in the opening period.

8:18 pm – This is a quick three for LA and out. With 13:23 remaining in the first quarter, Marquez Calve will return 17 pounds to the Saints’ 47-yard line.

8:15 pm – The Saints kick things up and Justin Herbert takes the chargers out for the first run of the game.

(Updates begin at 8:15 p.m.)

Chargers vs. Chargers start time

Date : Monday, Oct.12

: Monday, Oct.12 Kickoff time : 8:15 p.m.

: 8:15 p.m. TV frequency : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: fuboTV

All “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 have a single start time of 8:15 p.m. Monday night games are scheduled every week except for the 17th week, although the ability to slide a game into the 17th week “MNF” window is limited to the NFL.

‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule for 2020. This includes two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in the 17th week.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.