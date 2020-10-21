Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Military flyovers have become a regular pre-game ritual in the NFL.

But there was nothing routine about the flyover before Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

As the jets soared over Raymond James Stadium on Tampa Bay, Fox broadcasters Troy Aigman and Joe Buck kept this humorous brief exchange in the air, which attracted some criticism.

A hot mic moment yesterday between Joe Buck and Troy Aigman lamented about military flying overs @FOXSports. “Those things will not happen under the Kamala-Biden administration. I will do it.” Lots to open here. pic.twitter.com/TKLwJqhYR4 – Chris Stigall (hCrystical) October 19, 2020

“It’s a lot of jet fuel to make a small flyover,” Aigman said.

“It’s your hard-earned money and working tax dollars,” Buck said.

“It simply came to our notice then [Harris]-[Joe] Biden Ticket, partner, I’ll tell you right now, “Aikman said.

On Tuesday, former Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Ikeman took to Twitter to respond to criticism regarding his comments.

I love a flyover, but often seeing one in an empty arena is odd, but I am an unshakable patriot who loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported men and women in the armed forces, as well as those in service & protect and recommend anyone – Troy Aigman (roy Troy Ackman) October 20, 2020

It is unclear how much the flyover cost on Sunday. However, Washington Post Announced It would cost at least 000 60,000 an hour to fly a force of fighter jets in April.

