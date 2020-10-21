Home Top News Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Military flyovers have become a regular pre-game ritual in the NFL.

But there was nothing routine about the flyover before Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

As the jets soared over Raymond James Stadium on Tampa Bay, Fox broadcasters Troy Aigman and Joe Buck kept this humorous brief exchange in the air, which attracted some criticism.

“It’s a lot of jet fuel to make a small flyover,” Aigman said.

“It’s your hard-earned money and working tax dollars,” Buck said.

“It simply came to our notice then [Harris]-[Joe] Biden Ticket, partner, I’ll tell you right now, “Aikman said.

On Tuesday, former Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Ikeman took to Twitter to respond to criticism regarding his comments.

“I love a flyover, but it was different to see one in an mostly empty arena, but I am an unwavering patriot who loves this country, always respects our flag, supports men and women in the armed forces, serve and protect those in uniform,” Akman said. I do not know what to recommend to anyone, my beliefs or my whole life. “

It is unclear how much the flyover cost on Sunday. However, Washington Post Announced It would cost at least 000 60,000 an hour to fly a force of fighter jets in April.

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Doug Prescott (4) walks into the locker room after the first half against the New York Giants at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

More cowboy stories from the Dallas Morning News can be found here.

READ  Marvin Humes and wife Rochelle proudly introduce the newborn baby boy

You May Also Like

'Glow' cast asks Netflix to improve show diversity before cancellation

‘Glow’ cast asks Netflix to improve show diversity before cancellation

Igalo bombed the Buhari government for killing protesters

Igalo bombed the Buhari government for killing protesters

"Being honest is brutal" - Andy Burnham learns the new corona virus guidelines live on TV

“Being honest is brutal” – Andy Burnham learns the new corona virus guidelines live on TV

Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is 'going in the wrong direction'

Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is ‘going in the wrong direction’

Born grammar school evicted as Lincolnshire police move staff and students to safety | UK | News

Born grammar school evicted as Lincolnshire police move staff and students to safety | UK | News

At least 62 people living in Kansas nursing homes have died of COVID and 10 have died

At least 62 people living in Kansas nursing homes have died of COVID and 10 have died

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *