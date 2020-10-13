Amazon Prime Day latest deals live

(Getty Images / iStockPhoto)

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events on the Internet – is underway.

The sale, which has been postponed from July to today due to the current Corona virus outbreak, will capture more than a million deals from a set of big name brands including Philips, Toshiba, Lego, Nintendo, Samsung and Sony.

For the first time during this sale, Amazon introduced another deal where prime members can earn $ 10 to spend Prime Day if they shop with a select small business from September 28th to October 12th.

Last year, the retailer said it sold more than that 175 million products It called the sale “the biggest shopping event in Amazon history” rather than the results of previous Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday events.

1602582000 Technical deals: Save on cameras, headphones and smart watches There is never a better time to invest in a technology than Amazon Prime Day, every gadget you can think of is available at a discounted price. Read our roundup of the best deals from brands including Bose, Polaroid and Fitbit here: Sarah Young13 October 2020 08:35 1602580846 Lightning Deal: Shark Honest Vacuum Cleaner with a 51% discount (Amazon / Shark) Whether you are in full Mrs. Hinch mode or want to upgrade an old machine you have had for years, now is the time to invest in a shark vacuum. Now, Amazon Shark offers 51 percent off the honest vacuum cleaner, from $ 379.99 to $ 184.99. Amazon calls it a lightning deal because if you want to get a hand you have to be quick, i.e. there is a certain amount of stock, if it goes, it is gone. Sarah Young13 October 2020 10:01 1602579600 Save money on the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock (Amazon / Philips) Long nights and dark mornings are a part of winter life in the UK, but if you find it difficult to adjust, why not invest in the awakening light that simulates sunrise and sunset in your bedroom? Just this Amazon Philips wake-up light alarm clock. Sells for 84.99, from 9 149.99 – Buy now. Sarah Young13 October 2020 07:40 1602578400 Toy deals: Discounts on Lego, Peppa Pig and Pav patrol products (Amazon / Lego) Pick up some discount toys in your life with deals on Lego, Playmobile and more. Now here are the best deals on toys: Lego City 60246 Police Station Building: 89.99, now 53.99 – Buy now

Lego 10907 Dublo City World Animal Adventure Learning Toys: £ 89.99, now 62.99 – Buy now

Collectible fairy girl with 9139 raccoons on Playmobile: was 7.99, now £ 4.80 – Buy now

Azmody Harry Potter Double Card Game: £ 14.99, now 9.09 – Buy now

Paw Patrol 6054736 Snackly Up Sky Silk: £ 19.99, now 11.99 – Buy now Read our rounds of the best toy deals Here. Sarah Young13 October 2020 08:03 1602577246 Nintendo Switch Lightning Deal: Grab the console before it sells From Nin 348.99 to 4 314.99, this Nintendo Switch Bundle comes with Ring Fit Adventure, a new game that uses accessories to detect and measure your real-time movements as you play. But you have to act fast because Amazon calls this the Lightning Deal, which means there is a certain amount of stock, and if it goes, it is gone. Sarah Young13 October 2020 08:26 1602576046 This sister duo loved getting Amazon deliveries throughout the lock, and their dad surprised them with their own Prime Delivery truck. Now it’s dedicated! Sarah Young13 October 2020 07:29 1602574846 TV deals: Save hundreds of pounds on this prime day (Amazon / Panasonic) Everyone wants a good TV. One with a particularly clear screen and brilliant sound, you can see your favorite box perfectly after a long day of work from home. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV with hundreds of great discounts. Here are some of our best deals to pick up quickly: LG 49UN71006LB 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview HD: ஆக 599, now £ 299 – Buy now

HISENSE 55AE7000FTUK 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Freeview Drama and Alexa Built-in (2020 Series): £ 549, now 368 – Buy now

Philips 55PUS7304 / 12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV Ambly and HDR 10+: £ 1150, now 455 – Buy now

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Multi HD LED LCD Smart TV Freeview Play (2020): 499, now 339 – Buy now

Prime Day Hack: Don't miss a deal with mobile announcements If you have your eyes on a particular product and want to know if it goes on Amazon Prime Day sale, make sure your mobile notifications are enabled. You will receive a push notification on your device when the deal starts. To enable notifications on the Amazon app, follow these steps:

