Roads in Madrid are being blocked by anti-lock protesters

Roads in Madrid were blocked today by anti-lock protesters demanding the government resign over its handling of the corona virus.

Supporters of the right-wing Vox Party blocked the capital’s main thoroughfare with cars and unfurled flags, while similar demonstrations took place in Barcelona and Seville on Spain’s National Day.

It comes amid a confrontation between Socialist Prime Minister Point Pedro Sanchez and the Conservative-led Madrid regional government, which last week won a legal challenge against the new locking rules, arguing that it was excessive and economically catastrophic.

The World Health Organization reports that in the first two weeks of October 9 there were 724 corona virus cases per 100,000 people in the Madrid region, making it the third most densely populated cluster in Europe after Andorra and Brussels.

A dressed protester from the TV series ‘La Casa The Babel’ (Money Heist) asked, ‘Should we call this dictatorship or not?’ During the second wave of the Covit-19 epidemic during a motorcade with the Spanish government against Pasio de la Castellana on National Day in Spain

Demonstrators waving Spanish flags took place in Madrid on October 12, 2020, during the second wave of the Covit-19 epidemic on Castellana Street on Spain’s National Day.

‘I have come to the struggle because I am tired of managing the epidemic, not only of health, but also of the economy. I’m not a Vox supporter, but we have to protest somehow, ” said Lola Abbott, 55, an administrator who attended the protest in Madrid.

King Felipe VI celebrated Monday’s National Day of Public Holiday in Madrid with 520 soldiers instead of the usual parade of several thousand troops caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Today is National Day, and they will not let us go and celebrate, especially not in Madrid due to the alert level, but I do not know what criteria they set for it,” said 46-year-old Manuel Sanchez.

Following the escalation of COVID-19 cases, the Spanish provinces of Catalonia and Navarre imposed new restrictions on work and public meetings on Sunday.

Spain recorded 861,112 corona virus cases on Friday – the highest number in Western Europe – 32,929 deaths.

On Thursday, the Madrid Regional Court overturned a new ban on people leaving their local areas, imposed by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The court upheld the appeal of regional government leader Isabel Diaz Ayuzo, which ruled that the restrictions were ‘the intervention of public authorities in the fundamental rights of citizens, without a legal mandate to support it’.

The ruling does not penalize police for leaving their municipalities without a justification.

Other restrictions not affected by the ruling include a six-person cap on restaurants, bar and shop capacity and meetings and limits for opening hours.

Ministers had approved new rules in an effort to reduce infection rates in Madrid, making it the first European capital to return to full lockout.

Following a meeting in Madrid last month, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez (left) speaks at a bilateral press conference (right) with Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuzo

Bars and restaurants in Madrid were ordered to close two hours earlier than the 1-hour curfew in the afternoon, while restaurants, gyms and shops were told to reduce capacity.

These measures expanded a prison with already high infection rates in poorer parts of the city.

Conservative regional leader Ayuzo tweeted his anger at the prime minister at the time: ‘From tomorrow one can go from Berlin to Madrid, but not from Barla (a perimeter city south of Madrid). Thanks for the confusion, Puntare Sanchez. ‘

Prime Minister Sanchez said the only goal was to save lives and maintain good health. ‘All decisions are made on the basis of the citadel of scientists,’ he told a summit in Brussels.