Mick Schumacher was disappointed when the Formula One debut was delayed by watching his mum Corinna.

Alfa Romeo, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was set to get his first taste of F1 by driving at the first training session of the Eiffel Grand Prix on Friday.

But rain and fog in N நrburgring, Germany, canceled all operations on Friday as conditions prevented the medical helicopter from flying.

Schumacher JNR, which is part of Ferrari’s young driving plan to head to Formula Two positions, is expected to be offered an alpha race seat next year.

He said: ‘It was a shame not to be able to leave, we knew the forecast was not pretty, this year, we knew it might be wet, but the product was good, we did meetings, so we got more knowledge from it. It was very helpful.

‘We have to wait and see how things develop. We have a lot of tracks coming up, they are not running, regular drivers need time in the car.

‘A chance would be great. F1 Goal and dream.

‘Being here is special, I would have loved to come out and drive in front of the fans – next time.

Mix’s mother Corinna was on her way to see him attend his first training session

Schumacher filmed JNR with his mum Corinna at an event in Switzerland in 2017

‘My mother is here with me and she would have loved to have seen me, so another time.’

He is now expected to make his debut in practice for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

British racer Period Ill also turned down the chance to get his first taste of F1 with Haas on Friday.

Bad weather and visibility means there is no quick route to the nearest hospital in the event of a helicopter crash.

Mick Schumacher driving his father’s Ferrari F 2004 at a show run at the Tucson Grand Prix

The 21-year-old Schumacher says that if he wins a place in Formula One, he will have to work harder than his famous name.

He said: ‘The pressure is always on whatever your name is. My name may not bring me the championship, but it is the work behind the scenes.

‘We are doing a good job and it proves that we are in the right place at the right time.’

Schumacher has been recovering from a horrific skiing accident since SNR 2013, so he suffered head injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma.

His health is now shrouded in mystery, but recent reports suggest he was transferred to a $ 27 million mansion in Majorca.

Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to his son Miku Michael Schumacher

Ferrari driver integrates 3D design inspired by F1 legend ahead of Eiffel GP

Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to the seven-time champion with a customized helmet design he showed to Schumacher JNR on Friday.

A clip posted on Formula One’s Instagram page shows Mick noticing the cut as he points out various design details surrounding the helmet, which is based on his father.

Schumacher’s signature is also found on the sides of a Chinese dragon drawn above. Vettel carries his German flag strap in the middle of the helmet, but was able to combine the two designs together.