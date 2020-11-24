Last summer, senior pioneer Solomon Hill was briefly a member of the Atlanta Hawks list. Hill was acquired in a draft-day trade featuring D’Andre Hunter, but after that, Hawks flipped Hill to Memphis Chryslice in a set to acquire Chandler Parsons. On Monday, things came full circle for Hill and Hawks, who are said to have agreed a one-year deal with Atlanta Hill.

Sources told ESPN that free agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Atlanta Hawks. – Adrian Wozniacki (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

While the terms are not yet available, Hill plans for a modest salary investment in Atlanta. The 29-year-old is a combo forward, and appeared in the 2019-20 season in 61 games for the Hill Crislies and the Miami Heat. From there, he took Hill Court to seven playoff games for Miami, and he delivers quality depth.

According to his on-court profile, Hill is a physical, changeable defensive player, and he is one step ahead of the shooter in 2019-20. Over 171 attempts, he converted 36.8 percent of his three-point effort, which would be an encouraging improvement.

Hill does not plan on an immediate rotation role in a team currently working in positions such as John Collins, Danilo Culinary, D’Andre Hunter and others. However, Hill is a respectable player, he can be used as a pinch, and the Hawks continue to add intriguing depth.

