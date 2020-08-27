Home Sports Chelsea training disrupted as number of players enter quarantine period | Football News

Chelsea training disrupted as number of players enter quarantine period | Football News

Aug 27, 2020 0 Comments
Chelsea training disrupted as number of players enter quarantine period | Football News

Chelsea’s Premier League campaign starts at Brighton on Monday, September 14

Last Updated: 27/08/20 11:17am

Chelsea’s pre-season preparations have been disrupted, with a number of players in quarantine after returning from their summer break.

A group of the club’s first-team squad are following government guidelines on self-isolation.

Chelsea are back in training and building towards the new Premier League season, with Frank Lampard’s team facing Brighton at the Amex Stadium on September 14.

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea for comment.

Chelsea target Thiago Silva is set to undergo a medical in Milan before flying to the UK to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation

Chelsea target Thiago Silva is set to undergo a medical in Milan before flying to the UK to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation

Chelsea will have high hopes for the new season, having already added four new signings with the arrival of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Xavier Mbuyamba.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz could also join this summer, with former PSG defender Thiago Silva set to complete his Chelsea medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

After undergoing his medical in Milan, Silva is then expected to fly from Italy to London on Friday to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation before joining up with the Chelsea squad.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

READ  Lakers, Clippers take into consideration boycotting relaxation of NBA year over Jacob Blake capturing: Experiences

You May Also Like

Lakers, Clippers consider boycotting rest of NBA season over Jacob Blake shooting: Reports

Lakers, Clippers take into consideration boycotting relaxation of NBA year over Jacob Blake capturing: Experiences

NBA 2020: Playoff games called off as players protest against racial injustice

NBA 2020: Playoff game titles termed off as players protest towards racial injustice

Pacers fire Nate McMillan after being swept in first round of playoffs

Pacers hearth Nate McMillan immediately after being swept in initial round of playoffs

Clippers vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Paul George leads Los Angeles to lopsided win over Dallas in Game 5

Clippers vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Paul George leads Los Angeles to lopsided win over Dallas in Game 5

Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, tests positive for coronavirus

Usain Bolt, the quickest man alive, exams constructive for coronavirus

England's Harry Maguire during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria.

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by law enforcement officers and informed his vocation was above, assault trial hears | British isles News

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *