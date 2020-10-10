Bellator 248 Predictions, Preview for ‘MVP vs Houston’

Bellator 248: “MVP vs. Houston” airs tomorrow morning (Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020) on the CBS Sports Network at the Agore Theater in Paris, France. The Welterweight division ‘MVP’ gets a chance to play in the main event, and is additionally headlined by a European series card heavyweight resume.

170 lbs.: Michael Page (17-1) vs. Rose Houston (8-0, 1nc)



After recording knockout successes at three events worldwide (Dublin, London and Saitama) from September to December last year, Michael “Venom” Page certainly earned some time. He certainly did not plan to take action This long, But the global epidemic destroyed the best plans of mice and males. Considering that a boat in Paris is a relatively short flight from home and how many people want to travel internationally these days, he may even own the bulk of the flight himself.

Cage Warriors veteran Rose “The Hitman” Houston will not be circling the world because he only has to go from Scotland’s Inverness to the Accord Arena. He brings a strong application to the fight with three wins and five results with one loss, submission on his record. The remarkable thing there is that he did not get a win by knockout. He’s a physically split guy at 6’2 ”, I have no doubt he has the power, he’s got straight blast gym training partners so I don’t doubt his ability, but they don’t make strikers like MVP every day. If I had to choose between a guy with 11 knockouts and a guy with nothing, it was obvious.

Final Prediction: Michael Page via Doom Rotating Head Kick

170 lbs.: Oliver Encomb (9-2) vs. Emmanuel Dawa (9-3)



Oliver Encomp has reclaimed European series wins, and the impressive performance of Louis Long and Walter Kahatza in the first round results. If the stadiums were full of talent in 2020, Dawa would be the “local favorite” and I doubt he might even get a little momentum from their excitement, but he won two and lost one, and he didn’t fight the best match available in his weight class. I think Encomp should take this with one hand.

Final Prediction: Oliver Encomb via Third Round Back Naked Choke

160 lbs.: Ryan intended (11-3) vs.. Alan Omar (23-5)



I don’t know if I would like the nickname “Big Baby” who has lost three of my last four fights, but that’s about it for Ryan Scope. Fighting with Alan Omar has certainly not eased any purpose, with the last four results being the last in a five-fight winning streak since 2016. Two Coming in the first round. Omar wins 35% (eight out of 23) of his fights by knockout and 52% (12 out of 23). With both the knockout and submission (four out of 11) the scope is a little more balanced with 40 percent, but I don’t think it helps him here.

Final Prediction: Alan Omar via first round technical knockout

145 lbs.: Mates Burnell (13-3) vs. Targo Panovic (15-7)



Mats Burnell had four straight wins with three submissions at Cage Warriors to create this Bellator MMA card. Panovic has won first-round technical knockouts in Austria and the UK, respectively. This is clearly a style versus style fight where Burnell tries to pull Panovic to the ground, while Panovic tries to keep Burnell at a distance and pops with his hands and feet. Panovic has submitted only once, and he has six submission wins, so his defense and the Jiu-Jitsu game seem to be on par.

Final prediction: Darko Panovic by consensus

265 lbs.: Chin Congo (30-10-2, 1 N.C.) vs.. Timothy Johnson (14-6)



If you are going to have the first big MMA card in France, there is no better candidate than the local hero Czech Congo. “Darkness” has represented his home country around the world since June 2001, which is highly paradoxical as the 45-year-old fighter has never had a boat allowed on his own soil. While this will be an incredibly emotional moment for Congo, he will not be able to beat the moment that gives his opponent miraculous boxing power.

Things did not go the way of Timothy Johnson when these fighters first met in Bellator 208. In fact, it only took the Congo 68 seconds to smash Johnson to the canvas for a knockout victory, one of the most impressive of his long and upscale career. Johnson has had a career revival ever since, finishing both Tyrell Fortune and Matt Mitrion in back-to-back fights with first-round knockouts. Meanwhile, 50 percent (seven of 14) of Johnson’s victories came from Punch’s power, so it’s a dangerous opportunity to assume that the same fight will go the same way.

As Alessio Sagara has proven on many occasions, being a home country favorite at a major event never guarantees success in any ad. The good news for Congo is that he has a unique balance of 6’4 “and 230+ pounds in size and strength. This makes him slightly slimmer than a sturdy heavyweight, and his 82-inch massive wings allow his cheeks to explode before closing the gap. In the age of fighters they lose momentum before they lose power, so the Congo does not need to be fast – to be precise. Johnson is only an inch short, but leaves four inches, so to win he has to put the Congo in a cage and wear him down, then land on short hard elbows and arm breaks.

Final Prediction: Czech Congo via second round technical knockout

