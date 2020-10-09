Check out: Stunning photo and video of a rocket flying in front of the captured moon using a simple trick with a Sony A6500 camera

The imagination of a Philadelphian photographer Photo of a rocket flying Finally fulfilled before the moon. The image of the lunar transmission rocket is believed to be one of the first images taken in two decades.

It was taken by Steven Rice at 9:16 pm on October 2 during the launch of NASA ‘s reconstruction mission at the US space and defense technology company Northrop Krumman. The film was carefully crafted as the Andros rocket was launched almost in front of the full moon while flying towards the International Space Station (ISS).

(Photo: Swenry / YouTube)

Screenshot of the NG-14 Andres Rocket Lunar Traffic 4K Video

Rice shared Instagram Stunning images captured using vintage 60-300mm, ISO 400, F / 8 and 1/320 using Sony A6500. “I captured one of my dream shots during the NG-14 launch two nights ago. The Moon & Rocket (carrying a space toilet, no less),” the space cargo ISS said.

He added eight more photos, some of which are equivalent as they show the superheat output emitted from the rocket’s twin RT-181 engines. The photographer also said the photo was taken 22 seconds after the lift was off, as it was about 3.4 miles from the site. “For reference, the Andros rocket is 139 feet / 42.5 m long and 13 feet / 3.9 m wide,” he noted.

Professional photographers covering rocket launches were amazed by Rice’s photography, and they believe it was one of the most timely images of the moon-carrying rocket-launch taken in less than two decades.

The mission will carry about 5,000 pounds of food, water, air, space and more Titanium space-toilet prototype It will cost ISS 23 million.

Still in the wrong place

Said Rice Business Insider His favorite thing to do is to watch the space station fly in front of the sun or the moon through his telescope. That figure has long been a fantasy in his mind because he didn’t get “too many starts” near his home. “So the idea of ​​a rocket crossing the moon is etched in my mind. But I never thought there would be a chance to do that,” Rice added.

When Northrop Groomann announced that he was flying NASA’s Cygnus NG-14 cargo recycling mission known as “SS Kalpana Chawla”, the 33-year-old photographer had the opportunity to cover up the release. He is three and a half hours away from a NASA launch pad on Wallace Island, Virginia. The first attempt on October 1 delayed the scheduled lift by 18 seconds due to a problem with the floor control equipment.

He returned to the Texan Native site to invite Philadelphia to his home. He was very determined to take photos and video of the rocket climbing in front of the moon, he explored shooting systems and alignments using special applications, studied weather forecasts, and tested on maps to find the exact location.

He found it 3.4 miles from NASA’s launch site: the shoulder of a road, which is close to a cornfield. He calculated that in 22 seconds after the lift was off, the moon would align exactly with the moon in the background.

However, 16 minutes into the countdown, he noticed he was a foot away from the pleasant spot. “I used a map to count the telephone poles from the intersections,” he said, adding that it was difficult to do so at night, so he first set up the wrong telephone poles.

He went to the right place and took out his tripod and camera. He used the -3 20-300-millimeter telephoto lens he bought on eBay. He set up a second tripod with a camera with a small telescope attached to record video.

Patiently, he held down the shutter of his camera and hoped he would get some great frames using his “spray and prayer” method. Seconds later, the rocket flew across the moon to where Rice was.

Similarly awesome scenes

Pictures he shared Instagram All stunning account. “I really screamed after I got the shot,” Rice said, enjoying the road alone. He also uploaded 4K ultra-high resolution video Web light , Which made him even more excited.

These shots show the shock waves of twin rocket engines as they are emitted into the air. Rocket scars disturbed the image of the moon. “It’s like a canal of water,” Rice noted, wondering how accurate and lucky he was to get the alignment right.

Release photographer Carleton Bailey said it could take about 20 years to get a perfect rocket and moon shot like Rice. Bailey said the last time a similar photo was taken was in 2000 when the Atlas rocket was launched.

“Great job! It’s been a long time coming,” said Ben Cooper, SpaceX’s official photographer, adding that the photo is the first of its kind in two decades.

