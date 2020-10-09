Brexit News Live: Latest Boris Johnson Announces Local Furlow Project as Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak today announced a new, local furlow scheme in which the government will subsidize the wages of workers in pubs and restaurants. Corona virus Restrictions.
As pubs and restaurants in the north of England are expected to close next week, workers could be seen paying two-thirds of their wages. Statistics show that the economy grew by only 2.1 percent in August – much lower than expected and a dramatic slowdown in recovery.
Elsewhere, EU chief negotiator Michael Barnier is holding “serious” Brexit talks with Britain’s Lord Lord Frost in London today – a week before Boris Johnson’s trade deal deadline.
Wage increase for MPs? The campaign committee says it is an ‘insult’ to the public
Commerce Secretary Nadim Zahawi’s claim that he is considering giving his உய 3,000 pay rise to charity has sparked new interest in MPs’ pay rises.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission (IPSA) has said next year’s pay will be based on a 4.1 per cent year-on-year growth rate in the public sector – an additional $ 3,360 for MPs.
Jeremy Hutton of the Taxpayers Coalition said: “The IPSA must be tough if it thinks this year’s pay rise for MPs should be considered.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 10:28
Barnier ‘tells authorities to continue Brexit talks until the end of October’
Join yourself for a wild ride on the Brexit roller coaster: rhetorical art games will intensify over the next few weeks.
EU chief negotiator Michael Barnier is said to have told a meeting of European ambassadors that a trade deal is now approaching, but that it will not do so at any time.
Negotiations will have to continue beyond the EU Council summit next week, as national leaders will not agree to any compromise during the summit. The Times.
A confidential note notes that Barnier has warned EU leaders, including Angela Merkel of Germany and Emmanuel Macron of France, not to react to any attempt by Boris Johnson to make the summit a deadline.
Barnier’s group is now said to be concerned about the French president’s particularly defensive stance on possible concessions on fishing rights. “Macron has a short fuse,” an anonymous official said.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 09:52
Labor says the government is attacking the ‘red pen’ through the northern economy
Labor’s shadow business minister, Lucy Powell, has spoken out next week about the “outrage” over the Corona virus ban – with no clarity on how, why and when it will be imposed.
“There is a great deal of frustration and outrage in the North over the way we are being run by this government,” he told the BBC. breakfast. “They seem to be sitting in offices in Whitehall, hitting the red pen through large sections of our economy and our society.”
Powell told Sky News that he feared the new local stimulus payments would not be “sufficient” to help affected workers and called on the government to “urgently” resume cash subsidies to businesses.
Large parts of the north of the UK are expected to be placed on the highest tier when the government’s new, three – tier traffic light system is developed.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 09:24
The Manchester mayor wants to extend the existing furrow plan
Will Rishi Sunak’s plan be enough for the leaders in the North? Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has warned that “the damage to the economy will be deep and lasting if the government does not extend the full plan.”
Responding to reports that 465 jobs would be lost at Manchester Airport, he tweeted: “The government’s view is that these jobs are ‘not possible’. I say they are. ”
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 09:13
The minister says Govt restrictions have been leaked to the media as ‘erosive’
Commerce Minister Nadim Zahawi is trying to put a bold face to those newcomers in GDP.
“This is a very difficult year economically,” he told the BBC breakfast. “Undoubtedly 2020 will be a difficult year. The direction of travel is still positive, with more than 2% growth.”
The minister refused to confirm the government’s plans for the new regulations coming up next week – explained widely to the media – and told newspapers that the “leaks” were “corrosive.”
Jahawi told Sky News: “It’s very bad that people are leaking these things. I hope those who do this will stop it because it’s really counter-intuitive, confusing and itchy.”
When asked about the $ 3,000 pay rise for lawmakers, Jahawi said he was considering donating to a charity in his constituency.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:59
The UK’s economic recovery is declining dramatically
The UK economy grew by only 2.1 per cent in August – the recovery from the slump has been sluggish – despite Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out plan, official figures show.
Analysts’ GDP growth forecast for the last month’s GDP has fallen below 4.6 percent, which is of great concern to the Chancellor.
This came after a 6.6 per cent increase in production in July. According to the Office for National Statistics, the recession is 9.2 percent higher than the pre-epidemic peak in the economy.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:47
Four million households will lose 13% of the benefits
Much of today’s focus will be on new exciting payments, but many families are willing to lose money. Plans to increase $ 20 a week on Universal Credit could cost four million families 13 percent of their benefits, a new report says.
The government has so far resisted pressure to abandon measures to pay for the additional epidemic from April 2021, which could see claimants lose $ 1,040 a year in income.
The Financial Research Institute (IFS) reports that the withdrawal of the surcharge would indicate a “significant decline” in funding for families affected by the move.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:44
EU chief negotiator in London for ‘intensifying’ Brexit talks
EU chief negotiator Michael Barnier is in London today for talks with UK envoy Lord Frost – less than a week before Boris Johnson’s deadline for reaching a trade deal.
A spokesman for the prime minister said they would resume in Brussels “early next week” following the conclusion of talks on Friday.
Despite the urgency of trying to achieve some breakthrough ahead of the EU Council summit, the negotiators have no plans to hold further discussions over the weekend.
A spokesman for No. 10 said: “We were clear on the need to act against the Council of Europe on October 15. The EU has agreed to serious talks, which are taking place this week, and we will see more of them next week.”
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:33
The minister says one-third of infections are spread through pubs
Nearly a third of corona virus infections are spread through pubs, restaurants and other places of entertainment, according to Commerce Minister Nadeem Jahawi.
Mr Jahawi told the BBC on Friday morning that evidence provided to MPs was that 30 per cent of Govt-19 cases were contracted by visiting places such as pubs and restaurants.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:26
Rishi Sunak is about to announce the local furlow project
We look forward to the Chancellor’s announcement next week about local support measures for workers in pubs and restaurants that are forced to close under new corona virus controls.
The new plan will see to it that workers are allowed to reopen two-thirds of their wages The Times.
This may not be enough to meet the union’s demands that the Treasury comply with 80 percent of the original Furlow scheme – but it goes far beyond the Sunak wage support measures announced at the end of September.
Adam Forrest9 October 2020 08:13