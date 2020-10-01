Millions of British Railcard holders refuse to withdraw Govt money | Train fare

The UK government has refused to grant refunds or extensions to people who have train cards they cannot use as a result of the corona virus infection.

Plan to offer about one-third discount Travel, Available to a wide range of groups across the UK, including senior citizens, 16 to 25 year olds, families and people with disabilities. It operates in England, Scotland and Wales, but not in Northern Ireland.

The Guardian is stunned by the money Letters from readers – including shielded seniors – are asking why they are not entitled to a refund or card extensions for disposable cards.

Most cards cost passengers 30 a year, or $ 150 million to repay 5.1 million customers.

The Rail Delivery Committee manages the Railcard program, and a spokesman said: “After careful consideration, the government has assured us that the Railcards will not be refunded and will not be extended. We understand that this decision may not be the message our customers expect.

“Returning or extending railcards to more than 5.1 million customers will come at a significant cost to taxpayers, at a time when the country needs to focus on maintaining train services to recover from the epidemic.”

It has provided answers to the questions of the holders Here.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the Independent Monitoring Committee Transportation Focus, said: “Passengers have purchased railcards in good faith, and we offer discounts on renewals to make up for the time we have been encouraged not to travel with or disappointed by the decision not to travel with them.

“While the government continues to provide high-level support to ensure that the daily railways continue to operate, it is a pity that it has not been able to provide some recession on this issue to encourage people to travel by rail again.”