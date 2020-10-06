2020 NBA Finals: Lockers vs. Heat Contradictions, Choices, Game 4 Predictions from 61-33 Roll Model

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat face off in a major Game 4 match on Tuesday evening. The Lakers won the first two games of the 2020 NBA Final, and the Heat bounced back with a Game 3 win on Sunday evening. Pam Adebayo (neck) is officially listed as questionable for heat, while Koran Drakic (leg) is listed as questionable.

Lockers vs. Heat Distribution: Lockers-7.5

Lockers vs. Heat Over-Under: 218.5 points

Lockers vs. Heat Cash Tax: Lockers -310, Heat +255

LAL: The Lakers are 5-3-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Mia: The Heat are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why lockers can hide

Despite a hiccup in Game 3, the Lockers are still statistically the best team in the playoffs, leading the NBA with a 14-4 record and a +7.2 net rating. Dangerously, the Lockers ranked in the top three in attack-regeneration rate, free-throw rate and actual shooting percentage among playoff teams, beating Los Angeles Miami and capturing 33.1 percent of its own missed shots in the series. Lockers, on the other hand, are even more resolute against a diverse and efficient Miami offense.

In the playoffs, Los Angeles ranks fifth in permitted shooting performance and fourth in turnover, generating revenue on 14.8 percent of holdings. The Lakers use their length to create havoc and rank third in theft per game (8.3) and first in playoffs (5.5). Finally, Los Angeles has a size margin in this series, and it captures 84.4 percent of the available defensive restarts, allowing the Lakers Heat to create only 9.3 second chance points per game.

Why can the heat be hidden

The Heat are an excellent attacking team, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs. Miami has a 66.1 percent support rate in the postseason, and leads the Heat NBA with 1.94 aids per turnover in the playoffs. Heat is above average in defending the ball, making sales only 13.2 percent of possessions, and Miami ranks 3rd in shooting ability and 2nd in free-throw ratio during post-season run.

Jimmy Butler leads the NBA Finals with an average of 29.3 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds, and is in the Heat with snipers led by Duncan Robinson and Tyler Hero. Defensively, Miami was vibrant during the playoffs, and in Game 3, they had plenty of wins. The Heat were the second best defensive restoration team in the league during the regular season, and after capturing nearly 85 percent of the Lockers’ missed shots in Game 3, Miami could comfort the rest of the series with that improvement.

How to Make Lockers vs. Heat Picks

