French Open 2020 – Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

This is a disgraceful start to the French Open.

Just 24 minutes into the match at Roland Garros and already the French Grand Slam autumn planning proved to be a problem, with players leaving the court following complaints about the conditions in the opening match.

“You’re kidding,” Azarenka, who was clearly frustrated, said a slight fog of rain in the air and temperatures to create an unpleasant situation.

“Didn’t you see what’s going on? What are we doing here? I’m playing whatever you want, you know I’m not complaining here, but it’s a little ridiculous.

‘We’re sitting like ducks here’ – Watch Azarenka arguing with French Open officials

“I’m not sitting here because it’s freezing. It’s 8 degrees. I live in Florida and I’m used to hot weather.

“No, it’s ridiculous. It’s so cold. What’s the point? Sit here like ducks.”

In the first set, the players left the court with Azarenka 2-1, but returned within half an hour as conditions improved, with Azarenka winning 6-1, 6-2.

With rain forecast throughout the opening week in Paris, the weather forecast for the rest of the competition is not promising.

