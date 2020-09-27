Home Top News French Open 2020 – Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

French Open 2020 – Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

Sep 27, 2020 0 Comments
French Open 2020 - Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

This is a disgraceful start to the French Open.

Just 24 minutes into the match at Roland Garros and already the French Grand Slam autumn planning proved to be a problem, with players leaving the court following complaints about the conditions in the opening match.

Tennis

Highlights: Azarenka defeats Australian Open champion Ken 6-0, 6-0

18/09/2020 AT 09:22

“You’re kidding,” Azarenka, who was clearly frustrated, said a slight fog of rain in the air and temperatures to create an unpleasant situation.

“Didn’t you see what’s going on? What are we doing here? I’m playing whatever you want, you know I’m not complaining here, but it’s a little ridiculous.

‘We’re sitting like ducks here’ – Watch Azarenka arguing with French Open officials

“I’m not sitting here because it’s freezing. It’s 8 degrees. I live in Florida and I’m used to hot weather.

“No, it’s ridiculous. It’s so cold. What’s the point? Sit here like ducks.”

In the first set, the players left the court with Azarenka 2-1, but returned within half an hour as conditions improved, with Azarenka winning 6-1, 6-2.

With rain forecast throughout the opening week in Paris, the weather forecast for the rest of the competition is not promising.

WTA ROM

The flawless Azarenka gives the rare double bagel to Kenin in Rome

18/09/2020 AT 08:27

Roland-Cross

The French Open attendance was reduced to 5,000 fans a day

17/09/2020 AT 18:22

READ  Riot manufactured a spectacular anime small to expose the newest League of Legends champion

You May Also Like

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Lionel Messi and Anshu Pathi lead Ronald Koman to victory on opening day

Lionel Messi and Anshu Pathi lead Ronald Koman to victory on opening day

Peters outscored the San Francisco Giants 5-4

Peters outscored the San Francisco Giants 5-4

Eagles vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights as Carson Vents breaks Philadelphia record

Eagles vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights as Carson Vents breaks Philadelphia record

Google celebrates 22nd birthday together, but from afar

UFC 253 - Israel Adesenya reminds the world why he is the Middleweight King on Fight Island

UFC 253 – Israel Adesenya reminds the world why he is the Middleweight King on Fight Island

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *