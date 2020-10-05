A.C. Celtic are reportedly ‘close’ to sign Milan defender Diego Laxalt on loan.

Hoops are keen to bring a new left to the club on the day of the deadline.

And respected journalist Gianluca di Marcio The versatile Uruguayan says it is on the verge of a short-term move to the international Luxold Premiership Championships.

The 27-year-old is a full-back attacker who can also play as a winger or midfielder.

Neil Lennon has admitted he wants Celtic to sign one or two before Monday night’s deadline, but has refused to release the club ‘s target names as he has rejected action for West Ham’s Robert Snowcross.

Stay updated on all the latest Celtic news Glasgow Live Team on our social media channels. Twitter: You can follow us Glasgow Live Sport Accountant and our Celtic writer Chris Doyle. Facebook: You can follow our commitment Celtic page Join us Official Celtic Committee – A place for Hoops fans. Share: Text Celtic to 07899068921 and then add ‘Glasgow Live Sport’ to your contacts to receive daily updates and important news about the Celtic.

After beating St. Johnstone 2-0 he told Sky Sports: “You can throw everything you want at me and you are not going to get a straight answer.

“I think both ways, obviously we want to keep everyone, but we want to get a couple of players if we can.

“I hope I’ll be with Peter (Lovell) and Nick Hammond tomorrow and we’ll see things through.

“You saw the team today, it’s strong and we have everything we can look forward to through the Europa League.

“It would be nice if we could add one more.”