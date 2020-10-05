Home Sports A.C. Diego Luxold on Celtic transfer link as Milan is ‘close’ to the left of the Barclays move

A.C. Diego Luxold on Celtic transfer link as Milan is ‘close’ to the left of the Barclays move

Oct 05, 2020 0 Comments
A.C. Diego Luxold on Celtic transfer link as Milan is 'close' to the left of the Barclays move

A.C. Celtic are reportedly ‘close’ to sign Milan defender Diego Laxalt on loan.

Hoops are keen to bring a new left to the club on the day of the deadline.

And respected journalist Gianluca di Marcio The versatile Uruguayan says it is on the verge of a short-term move to the international Luxold Premiership Championships.

The 27-year-old is a full-back attacker who can also play as a winger or midfielder.

Neil Lennon has admitted he wants Celtic to sign one or two before Monday night’s deadline, but has refused to release the club ‘s target names as he has rejected action for West Ham’s Robert Snowcross.

Stay updated on all the latest Celtic news Glasgow Live Team on our social media channels.

Twitter: You can follow us Glasgow Live Sport Accountant and our Celtic writer Chris Doyle.

Facebook: You can follow our commitment Celtic page Join us Official Celtic Committee – A place for Hoops fans.

Share: Text Celtic to 07899068921 and then add ‘Glasgow Live Sport’ to your contacts to receive daily updates and important news about the Celtic.

After beating St. Johnstone 2-0 he told Sky Sports: “You can throw everything you want at me and you are not going to get a straight answer.

“I think both ways, obviously we want to keep everyone, but we want to get a couple of players if we can.

“I hope I’ll be with Peter (Lovell) and Nick Hammond tomorrow and we’ll see things through.

“You saw the team today, it’s strong and we have everything we can look forward to through the Europa League.

READ  David Cone offers a solution to save the baseball season

“It would be nice if we could add one more.”

You May Also Like

Chiefs' game against patriots Monday night | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

Chiefs’ game against patriots Monday night | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

Sounders vs. White Caps, Recap: Breaking the bunker

Sounders vs. White Caps, Recap: Breaking the bunker

Chiefs-Patriots game after Newton positive for COVID-19

Chiefs-Patriots game after Newton positive for COVID-19

Everton 4-2 Brighton: James Rodriguez doubles with Dominic Calvert-Levine and Jerry Mina

How Man City should line up against Leeds in the Premier League - Stuart Brennan

How Man City should line up against Leeds in the Premier League – Stuart Brennan

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri shouts instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

Guadeloulla moves past the field to the Samptoria score chart

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *