Joe Biden says he and Jill tested NEGATIVE for COVID

Democratic nominee Joe Biden tested negative for the corona virus on Friday, with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive.

Biden stood in the debate from Trump on Tuesday night, but the two candidates never shook hands.

The Biden campaign sent out a statement from the candidate’s doctor stating that Biden and his wife, Jill, had been tested for COVID – 19 and that the virus had not been ‘detected.’

“I report this to both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

Pitton also sent a tweet announcing that he and Jill had tested negative.

‘Jill and I are pleased to report that you have tested negative for COVID. Thanks to everyone for your caring messages. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep a social distance, wash your hands, ‘Biden wrote.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden sent congratulations to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following overnight news that they had tested positive for the corona virus.

Joe Biden tweeted Friday afternoon that he and Jill had tested negative for the corona virus. ‘I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands’

The Biden campaign sent out a note from Joe and Jill Biden’s primary care physician, which said Covid-19 was ‘undetected’.

The former vice president said he and his wife Jill were thinking about the president and the first lady and wanted them to ‘recover quickly’. ‘We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the President and his family’ READ CBO: a lost decade is looming for the US economy

Joe Biden (right) will be tested for the virus on Friday morning after spending Tuesday night on the debate platform from President Donald Trump (left).

Earlier on Friday, Biden sent congratulations to the first family.

‘Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to recover quickly. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the President and his family, “he wrote.

Biden is expected to travel to Grand Rapids in Michigan on Friday.

Biden’s campaign is focused on the candidate and the people around him wearing masks and social distance.

But the Democratic presidential candidate was on stage 90 minutes without a mask with President Trump on Tuesday night. The two were socially distant, but it was not clear if they had any connections to the stage.

Politico said Friday that the campaign tested everyone who attended Tuesday’s debate following the president’s diagnosis.

Trump adviser Hope Hicks tested positive on Wednesday, but he traveled to Cleveland with the president in Air Force One for the debate, seeing him daily. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The Biden campaign has already asked a reporter – who was scheduled to travel with them, but did not inform officials who traveled to Minnesota with Trump on Wednesday – not to go.

Everyone involved in the Cleveland debate had been tested before, while former Vice President’s wife Jill Biden, unlike some members of the Trump family, kept her mask on. Melania Trump wore a mask all over, but she removed her mask when she came on stage at the end of the mask.

Biden, 77, is just as at risk as Trump because of his age.

His running partner is California Sen. Reuters reports that Kamala Harris tested negative for the corona virus on Thursday.

He also sent a tweet on Friday congratulating the president and his family.

‘Doug and I, along with Joe Biden and Dr. Biden, want to give President Trump and First Lady a complete and quick recovery. We have them and the entire Trump family in our minds, ‘Harris wrote.

During the debate, Trump mocked Pitton for wearing a mask.

Joe Biden’s running assistant Sen. Kamala Harris also tweeted congratulations on Friday morning to the President and First Lady

‘I don’t wear masks like him. I don’t think I saw him without the mask. He could talk 200 feet away from someone and he would show me the biggest mask I have ever seen, ‘he said.

The president also said of his packed meetings, ‘We have no problem so far.’

‘If you can get the crowd, you will do the same,’ Trump told Pitton.

Hicks, 31, was first reported to have returned from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening on a presidential flight.

He was isolated from others on the plane and his diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, a statement said.

Trump canceled his Friday plans to hold a rally in Florida following his diagnosis.

Biden was seen in public on Thursday when Al Smith recorded his speech for the party.

He was wearing a mask.

The former vice president has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic.