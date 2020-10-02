Corona virus activities in the UK should close at 10pm, but instead street parties develop

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a curfew until 10:00 pm for all pubs and restaurants amid rising corona virus cases in the UK, with videos showing people having dinner on the streets online and not following strict social distance rules.

The footage, which has been circulating on social media, shows hundreds of people being evicted from pubs after a curfew order and formed large groups nearby to feast on the street.

“The second day of the 10:00 pm curfew order: Oxford Circus has become a pre-party party,” BBC correspondent Charlie Haynes tweeted on Saturday with a solo video of people dancing in a street.

This comes as the UK’s COVID-19 warning level was upgraded from Level 3 to Level 4 last month, indicating that the virus is in general circulation and that the spread is increasing or rising rapidly.

Senior health figures in the country have previously warned that Britain could face the fastest-growing mortality rate from COVID-19 in weeks unless urgent action is taken to stem the second wave of rapid eruptions.

How does the curfew order work?

In response to the COVID-19 lawsuits, Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week enacted new restrictions to deal with the spread, which requires all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues across the UK to close at 10:00 pm.

Pubs were allowed to open in the UK in July, but an increase in new epidemics prompted the government to reduce business hours. (ABC News: Andrew Greaves)

“No matter how impatient we are, no matter how tired we are, the only way to do this is by showing a collective tolerance, common sense and willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others,” he said Wednesday (local time).

Ministers say the government has taken note of scientific advice, including Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Valens on enforcing the regulations.

Speaking to BBC One’s Andrew Marr on the show, Culture Secretary Oliver Dow said, “There is a risk here because people drink too much after the evening.

“People get friendly with each other and there is a high risk of spreading.”

But instead of shutting down pubs altogether, the UK government said it wanted to balance the risk of spreading the virus with the impact on the public sector and the hospitality sector.

“Common sense dictates … there are excessive and dangerous social events, but there are other types of social interactions that we can properly support and allow,” President Michael Covey told BBC Radio 4 on September 22.

“The balance we are striking is informed by scientific evidence, but also takes into account human nature.

“Some will argue that what we do is very restrictive, while others will say it is highly permissible, but we must achieve the appropriate balance at every stage.”

Why do people feast on the street?

Instead of restricting mass gatherings, critics say these restrictions have led people to “get out of pubs” and largely to restaurants under curfew orders.

“They are hanging around cities and they could spread the virus,” said David Lamy, the UK’s shadow justice secretary.

Critics argue that once the curfew is lifted, people will gather on public transport and gather informally on the street or in homes.

A video of a street party in Liverpool, for example, has been shared on social media, which seems to support some of these suggestions. It shows people dancing in the street and on the shoulders of others.

“Off-licenses and supermarkets will not be open until you sell beer until midnight, pubs will be empty by 10:00 pm, people can go off-license, buy beer, drink in large groups on the street or go home, and drink in large groups , ” Said the mayor of Liverpool.

“It will spread the virus.”

What’s the point behind closing pubs at 10:00 pm?

It is not yet clear why the government settled at 10:00 pm.

Some experts fear the growing number of people coming to the streets after pubs close will exacerbate the UK’s rising corona virus infection. (Reuters: Simon Dawson)

But the UK opposition has questioned whether there is any science to support the curfew order, while scientists advising the government have warned that the move is unlikely to be enough.

“Closing early will have some repercussions, but I do not think it is enough to stop the increase, even if other measures are announced,” said Sage. Professor Robert told the West Times.

Some of the government’s own MPs have accused the prime minister of running a nanny state. Others criticized the lack of parliamentary scrutiny of the government’s corona virus activities and the complexity of the changing rules. According to the BBC.

Pubs in the UK say they are being targeted and reduced trading hours may drive them out of business.

“If this does not work and is not eliminated, it could mean that hospitality businesses and pubs are being unfairly isolated,” said Emma McLarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (PPPA).

“If the curfew order does not work in reducing viral infections, pubs should be reviewed immediately to provide the right opportunity to recover.”

But there are temporary indications that government control measures may already be in place.

Recent round test Imperial College Riak-1 study Out of a total of 150,000 people taken between September 18 and 26, swabs analyzed from more than 80,000 and infections of all ages and regions have risen significantly.

But it also showed that the number of reproduction (R) decreased from 1.7 to 1.1, which suggests that the rate of new infections has decreased.