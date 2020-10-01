Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Mistajam launches new national music station Capital Dance

Former BBC Radio 1 and 1 Extra DJ have introduced the new National Dance Music Center.

Capitol Dance, the new station of the Global, Media and Entertainment Group, aired today (Thursday, October 1) on DAB Digital Radio across the UK.

The station, which officially opens at 4pm, promises to bring ‘the greatest new energy and sound’ and read the biggest dance anthems and club mixes.

Who is the former Radio 1 DJ in front of the station?

Capital dance Dance station legend Mistajam’s brand new home, he joins in front of the new station.

Mistajam will face Capital Dance, the new national radio station, and will host shows at Sister Station Capitol. Picture: Capital Dance

When is Mistajam in the air?

The much-loved and highly-respected DJ, producer and taste maker will play great tunes and party anthems at the Capital Dance on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm.

She will be launching the new Capitol Weekend show on Capital FM, the sister station, on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, and will go live live in the mix on both Capitol FM and Capitol Dance across the UK.

What music does Capitol Dance play?

Global, another new national station from Capitol Dance is a mix of the biggest dance anthems and new clubs anywhere on the dial, including Disclosure, MK, Jesse Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Martin Solve, Becky Cou, Paul Wolford, The Plast. , Disciples, Duke Dumont, Jacques Jones, Aluna and Armond von Heldon.

What did Mistajam say about his new station and shows?

Capitol Dance and Capitol DJ said: “I am so excited, proud, and privileged to begin a new chapter in my life with the global family, launching Capitol Dance, the UK’s first official 24 hour dance music radio station, and headlining the all-new Capital Weekend show in the UK. Sets.

“Capital Dance will become the official venue for all fans of the finest in dance music – the home for the greatest dance recorders and classic dance bankers right now, and we will help create tomorrow’s dance superstars.

The Capitol Weekend show is a radio company that I will be launching over the weekend at the UK’s No. 1 hit music station and Capitol Dance.

“Being asked to start Capital Dance and the all-new Capital Weekend is truly the pinnacle of my 15 years of broadcasting.

“No other genre has the power to unite, inspire and promote dance genres globally. I am truly grateful to share that vision with Capital and Global and to bring these vibrations to my new home nation. I can’t wait to get started!

Who else will be at the station?

Capitol’s Coco Cole joins Capitol Dance as host of the all-new evening show from Monday to Thursday from 7pm.

DJ, the much-needed artist and club, Coco has played to large crowds at some of the world’s biggest clubs and dance music festivals.

Coco Cole. Picture: Capital Dance

Coco will host the All New Capital Weekend Show with the Ministry of Sound from 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Coco Cole said: “I’m excited about what Capital Dance is going to bring to people’s daily lives. 2020 needs more joy, more positive energy and more dancing, so we make it our mission! ”

What did Capitol Dance’s bosses say about the launch of the new station?

James Rhea, Global Director of Broadcasting, said: “Capitol Dance is a wonderful addition to the Capitol brand, opening up a whole new range of music and dance genres, presented by some of the greatest personalities and most valued figures in dance. Music.

“We are delighted to welcome the Mistazam Global Family on the Capital Dance and Capital Network for all new Capital Weekend performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm.”

How to listen to capital dance

Listeners in the UK will be able to listen to the brand new station today (Thursday, October 1) from 4pm.

Capitol Dance is available on the DAB Digital Radio and Free Global Player app in the UK, and on your smart speaker (“Capital Dance Play”), iOS and Android devices and capitaldance.co.uk.