Where Season 3 takes place after Season 2 Cliffhanger

Cobra hand Is the first show Netflix Two weekends since it premiered on August 28th. Now millions of viewers have watched the first two seasons Karate Kid Series, they can’t wait for season 3! Imagine all the fans who have been waiting since watching Season 2 on YouTube in May 2019!

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai.]

LR: Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Ralph Machio | Guy de Alema / Netflix

Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robbie Cobra hand, Spoke with Showbiz Seat Sheet before the series premiered on Netflix. We were talking about his new film, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, But Buchanan also looked ahead to Season 3 Cobra hand. Netflix will release its third season in 2021.

‘Cobra Guy’ Season 3 starts after the school fight

Season 2 culminated in a Battle Royale on the first day of school. When Robbie (Buchanan) fights Miguel (Solo Myrduna), he kicks Miguel from the stairs. Miguel faints and is in the hospital, finishing season 2 in a cliffhanger. Buchanan says in Season 3 that he is trying to prove that Robbie did not mean to hurt Miguel.

LR: Tanner Buchanan and Solo Mariduna | Guy de Alema / Netflix

“I think Robbie really had a fear because he knew it was an accident,” Buchanan said. “He knows no one else knows it’s an accident, but his anger has increased, and I think he’s very frustrated as he gets angry. He can not control it. So there are a lot of different feelings. There is guilt and sadness, obviously he’s very scared, so It’s a whirlwind of emotions. “

Will Miyagi-Do students really stop karate?

Although Miguel Cobra was a hand student, Daniel (Ralph Machio)’s wife Amanda (Courtney Hengler) promised to stop teaching karate, Daniel agreed. As one of Daniel’s students, he never thought about Robbie Karate after the high school fight.

“The thing is, like we’m talking about, he’s kicking someone from the second floor, so he’s not sure if he’s killed Miguel or not, what’s going to happen,” Buchanan said. “He’s running. So, I don’t think he even cares if he’s going to pursue karate or not. I think he is trying to figure out how everyone is going to handle this and not get into trouble. ”

LR: Ralph Machio and Tanner Buchanan | Dive / Netflix Steve

Daniel’s family also mourns Robbie. Robbie was dating Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), who was Miguel’s ex.

“I’m sure Sam will regret it,” Buchanan said. “It was her ex-boyfriend who mistreated her, but at the same time I’m her new boyfriend, she cares about me. Like I said, no one, really from the angle, can say this was an accident, so I think a lot of people might be upset with me, maybe I should. I did it on purpose, maybe it was an accident. Why would I do that to someone she cares about? That’s for sure. “

‘Cobra Guy’ could be a recovery curve for Season 3 Robbie

Cobra hand It is about redemption. It’s about the recovery of Johnny Lawrence (William Japka). When Daniel loses his way, it is about his recovery. After making such a mistake, it may now be the rabbi looking for redemption.