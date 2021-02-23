Angelina Jolie can’t believe she’s playing a heroine in Eternity!

Actress Angelina Jolie never thought of playing the role of the heroine in the movie Eternal! We will give you more details.





Angelina Jolie never believed she would play a role A heroine In the movie Eternal! MCE TV gives you more details.

At age 45, the beautiful beauty is far from retired. Become The real icon In his field, the greatest directors cut themselves off.

So it’s no surprise that Angelina Jolie is still an essential actress in Hollywood today. Also, the young woman is always asked to play The best movies.

While trying to find a place as a director, the young woman constantly makes some appearances on screen. The latest news is that Angelina Jolie will be starring in it The film is eternal.

In this film directed by Chloe Zhao, the beautiful beauty shares the screen with other big stars of American cinema. In fact, in the cast of this new film, we see the actor Richard Madden Or the beautiful actress Salma Hayek.

But Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. In Eternal, Brad Pitt will play the former character Of honey. Yes!

The latter was the personal representative of the Greek goddess Athena on earth. Besides, he is one of the last members of eternity. Their superheroes Extraterrestrial race. Yes!

But they are forced to come out of hiding. Therefore, they must unite to protect the earth from their incursive enemies, the gods. Yes. Except for Angelina Jolie Never Thought to land this character In the Marvel blockbuster.

Angelina Jolie did not believe it

The actress has won numerous awards throughout her life. But she Never thought That she could act in eternity. Yes! “I like these actors and the fact that we’re all together.” The young woman believes.

“I signed up to support Chloe’s vision. But also Marvel’s commitment to expanding our vision of superheroes.” Adds beautiful brunette. Angelina Jolie never imagined landing a character Superheroine of her age. Without surprise.

“Running on a golden body is not how I imagined it in my 40s.” Says the actress. “But that’s good nonsense, I think. “ He is very happy to be able to participate in this film So expected.

Angelina Jolie has also confirmed it This new stock Her children were worried a lot. In fact, the latter fear that their mother will be injured. Yes!

She also tells a lovely story with her children. One day, while the beautiful actress was riding a trampoline, they asked her to be careful because she was scared She hurts herself.

“My God, isn’t this funny? I was an action movie star. Now my kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to hurt myself. ” The young woman believes. Proof that her children are more than adorable!

Eternal Movie will be available from November 5, 2021. Yes! So we can’t wait to find it all out! The case to follow Closer.

