Oct 13, 2020 0 Comments
Utah Hiker is followed by Cooker for 6 minutes and miraculously survives

unkunkyle / Instagram

A man adventuring through a Utah hiking trail, stumbled upon the worst thing you could find in the woods – a big cat hunt – which watched him for 6 terrifying minutes.

Kyle Burgess He tells the full video of the terrifying encounter that went down this weekend on the Slate Canyon Trail near Provo, UT – scenes showing him crossing one or two cougar cubs running … only to come face to face with their mother.

As soon as he realizes that the mountain lion is hot in his path, he slowly starts to squirm, trying to startle or provoke the animal to jump – but it hurts him several times!

Burgess tried different methods to intimidate it, including using some bad language. Watch the video – you can’t blame him at all in this situation. Not that there was anything funny about this … but, we have to admit, Kyle called a wild beast several times, may have killed him, “dude” … made us gulp.

Making you “bigger” against Mother Nature seems to have saved her ass. That too is a well-thrown stone!

Show video, and Kyle must have needed some new shorts.

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

