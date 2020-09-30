Home Technology The COVID-19 explosive bar is connected to volleyball games

Sep 30, 2020 0 Comments
Cages Lake, IL-Lake County Health Department is investigating an outbreak of a corona virus linked to adult volleyball games held at the Cages Lake bar in September. As of Tuesday, 14 people who played or watched Jesse Oaks play or drink volleyball at Cages Lake in September tested positive for Covit-19, and health officials say nearly 200 players and spectators may have been infected.

Of those tested positive, many have played volleyball at other bar and restaurant locations, leading to further spread of the virus, according to a news release from the Lake County Department of Health.

“We are currently working diligently to talk to affected individuals and report identified close contacts,” said Sana Ahmed, a medical epidemiologist with the Department of Health. “However, nearly 200 volleyball players and spectators may have been exposed. This could be a big explosion and we need the help of the public to control the spread of this virus.”

At this point, Jesse Oaks has suspended all volleyball activities for 14 days and may resume only once after that time in accordance with state guidelines.

“Under the current phase of the state program, volleyball is considered a medium-risk sport and no competition between teams is allowed,” said Larry Mackie, director of environmental health at the Department of Health. “Failure to follow these guidelines endangers the health of the public, prolongs the epidemic, and has the potential to force additional restrictions on local businesses that work harder to protect their employees and customers.”

“We continue to face any complaints about facilities that do not follow these guidelines, and we work closely with business owners to ensure they operate safely. When businesses do not cooperate, we have no choice but to pursue enforcement action,” Mackie said.

Over there There are “some differences of opinion” on games Jesse Oaks went against state guidelines, reports the Daily Herald. Health officials believe these games are league games that are not allowed under state rules, but no enforcement action has been taken against Jesse Oaks, Maggie told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health urges anyone who played volleyball at Jesse Oaks in September:

  • Isolation at home for 14 days from your last game
  • If you are still within your isolation period, get a Molecular (PCR) Covit-19 test at least five days after your last game. Check back soon if available Symptoms To create
  • If you have not already contacted the Department of Health you can contact us at (847) 377-8130.

Health officials issued the following guidelines to those who visited Jesse Oaks in September and did not wear a mask or maintain a six-foot distance from others:

  • Isolation at home for 14 days from your last visit
  • If you are still in your isolation period, get a molecular (PCR) Covit-19 test at least 5 days after your last visit. Check back soon if available Symptoms To create

During isolation, a person should stay home, restrict contact with others in their home, avoid visitors coming in, and cover their face if they want to leave for medical attention. A negative test result does not reduce the 14-day isolation period because the virus can be detected by a COVID-19 test up to 14 days.

As of Tuesday, there were 17,014 confirmed Govt-19 and 466 deaths in Lake County.

