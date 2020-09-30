Article

Lucas Giolito expressed a brief delight and quickly marched back to the dig, his work day went wonderfully to the Chicago White Socks.

Giolito was simply stunned at his postseason debut, beating the Oakland Athletes by six perfect innings and beating the White Sox 4-1 in the opening game of their top three wild-card series on Tuesday.

“It simply came to our notice then. Unreal to look at. It’s untrue to be behind him, “said Tim Anderson, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau. “He kept the job. If you set yourself aside to keep the job and want to be a superstar, you want to be that dominant. Work shows. He’s happy and he can keep it up and continue to grow as a player and as a person. He’s our guy. I don’t expect anything else. “

It also brought back memories of Giolitto no-hitter against Pittsburgh on August 25th.

“It was a different feeling because throwing a perfect game is not a great personal achievement for any winner, but we are in the playoffs, the goal is to win the game,” Giolito said. “For me, I’m going to give the team the best chance after nine innings.”

On Tuesday, he did not allow a basic player for the AL West Champions, until Tommy La Stella’s midfielder started the seventh. Giolito gave up one run in two overs over seven innings, hit eight outs and led the way for Evan Marshall after a star 100-pitch tour.

“It’s so awesome,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It was clean to look at.”

Giolitto got a lot of support: Jose Aubrey hit a two-run homer, and Adam Engel was added to Chicago. Yasmani Grantel in eighth place.

Alex Colom, Chicago’s third reliever, saved ninth place to close the game in 2 hours, 53 minutes.

Prior to La Stella’s solo, Jack Lamb’s line drive in fifth place was the ball hit hard by powerful A’s against Giolito, whose offense fought without extension.

Now, Auckland have to win 2 games at home on Wednesday.

The As are in the postseason for the third year in a row. After winning 97 times twice each of the last two seasons they have failed in the AL wild card game.

Auckland advanced once during 2000 to 11 previous playoff tours, reaching the 2006 AL Championship Series before being overthrown by Detroit.

“It simply came to our notice then. We just got here. We wanted a series. We lost its first game. Now it’s time for us to respond tomorrow, “said manager Bob Melvin. “We have to do it in a more dangerous way. We can’t take a run. We think we’re going to win tomorrow. We’re putting so much pressure on the starter.”

In eighth place was Ramon Larano’s bang for Oakland’s solo run.

Engel crushed 0-2 fastball 1-0 in second place, while Aubrey dropped in third place against 22-year-old left-wing Jesus Lucardo.

Chicago finished first and third in the opening inning, but Lucardo knocked out James McCann after two outings from Abrew.

Angle’s fourth inning doubled Lucardo, who took the loss.

“They took advantage of those two mistakes,” Lucardo said. “I feel like my pitch was better than anything else.”

Chicago has thrived against left-handed starters, going 14-0 when faced with a tense in the regular season.

It provoked Anderson about Lucardo getting the ball in Game 1, “I think they didn’t do homework.” After the game, Anderson said, “We know what we ‘re going to do to the left.”

After losing seven of the eight games at the end of the regular season, Chicago was eager for a fresh start in the playoffs, with two walks.

The White Sox broke a string of seven consecutive losing seasons when they beat AL Central for the first time since 2008 and lost to Tampa Bay 3-1 in the division series.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for a while now,” Engel said.

A little history

In 2010 the late Roy Halde of Bliss threw a perfect game in the regular season and then threw a hitter against the Reds in the playoffs – the only person to have a regular season and post-season no-hitter in the same year.

Halde and Dan Larson, who showed a perfect match for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn, have two post-season no-hitters.

Early stars

Wednesday will be another noon local time start. Melvin admitted he didn’t like the pitch early on.

White socks are no big deal, frankly.

On Wednesday starter Dallas Keichel called his team “quiet and collected” and said the white socks were “more fun than I thought we were having at 9am”.

Coach’s room

White Socks: L.F. Eloy Jimenez was not ready for Game 1 because he was working back from a sprained right foot, which kept him out of the final three games. Jimenez did extensive baseball work on Monday and had a few more assholes.

Renteria was not ready to speculate on Jimenez’s condition on Wednesday.

UP Next

LHP Keichel (6-2, 1.99 ERA) plays Wednesday following a successful first season with Chicago.

Produced by White Sox before being traded to Auckland in December 2014, RHP Chris Bassit carries the ball to the A’s with victories in his last three decisions. Auckland had six starting pitchers on the list.