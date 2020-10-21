Home Top News New Bill Cosby Prison Big Surfaces After Unrestricted Mug Shot Concern

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
Bill Cosby He does much better than his latest mug shot suggests – according to his team … It wants to reassure everyone who cares about his well-being.

A new photo of the captive comics came out late Tuesday, which shows he is smiling, and more than he appeared in his latest portrait at the State Correctional Institution in Collegeville, BA … he is currently serving his sentence.

The Bill film behind Plexiglas was taken by their promoter Andrew Wyatt during their first video chat last week … i.e. ‘Rona. The headline reads, “We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is OK during these epidemics.”

Here, BC’s hair is combed, and he’s more excited – completely different from what we posted straight from the prison’s updated prisoner yearbook. His Latest mug shot.

Bill Wyatt may have taken sympathizers online – and there are certainly some instances of bird use – many felt the opposite … He said his mug served as proof that he had not learned his lesson, while he denigrated the process, while he doubled that Exactly the sentence For sexual abuse Andrea Constant.

Anyway, if this helps you sleep well at night … Bill’s A-OK, or they want us to believe it.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

