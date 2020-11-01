Home Top News Jurgen Globe approves Lionel Messi after praising Nat Phillips’ Liverpool debut

Nov 01, 2020 0 Comments
Jர்கrgen Globe praised Nat Phillips after his successful Premier League debut for Liverpool against West Ham.

He loved his goofy style so much – one thing he made fun of was that he never got any comparison with Lionel Messi.

It comes after Phillips won the Man of the Match award against West Ham.

23-year-old Virgil van Dijk and Babinho were drafted from reserves with injuries.

There were questions as to whether Rice Williams or Jordan Henderson, who was inspired as a teenager, would play.

But Globe surprised everyone by naming Philips, who was on the verge of being sold by Liverpool in the transfer window.

Globe praised Phillips

Instead, the Bolton-born defender showed an exceptional display as the Reds won 2-1 against Weltham.

Globe was more impressed with the ability to defend than any other party tactics.

“The story behind him makes it even more incredible,” the Reds boss said.

“I am just happy for him and he deserves more than anyone.

“He’s a smart guy, a smart guy, smart, everything. He knows everything about himself as a football player.

“He kept it very simple tonight, which is important to us.

Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1

“He’s not easy on the eyes, he’s not Messi, but who cares? In the air, he’s a monster! He’s incredible.

“He was vocal on the pitch, spoke well, he did challenges, he was there, he was aggressive.

“He may have left a bad thing and played a good game.”

Jamie Carragher praised Phillips, comparing him to Van Dijk for a moment.

He said: “This is what he did aerial, what Fabinho and [Joe] The Gomez shortage is the dominant aerial.

“When you play against certain teams, the first teams are not necessary, but many teams will set the pieces, the direct balls, the box cross, the second balls.

“Liverpool did not handle it against Sheffield United, which caused them big problems.

“But today, that title is from one corner, one of the last kicks of the game.

“It’s an important title, it won the Liverpool game.”

