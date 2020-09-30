Jose Mourinho explains the reasons behind the Frank Lampard touchline line

When Tottenham beat Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has opened up about the reasons behind his amazing touchline spit with Frank Lampard.

Mourinho and his former player Lombard marched during Thursday’s Carabo Cup clash, which Spurs fined.

Chelsea boss Lampard left his seat throughout the game as it seemed to cover up his Tottenham opponent – especially after Timo Werner gave the crowd an early lead.

Having dug in a cheek at Chelsea and had to come back from three goals against West Brom over the weekend, Mourinho said: “F ***** gram Hell Frank, you are not standing up here when you look 3-0. “

But after that he insisted he had not lost any of his respect for Lampard, who had helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, while Mourinho was manager at Stamford Bridge.



“The most important thing with Frank is that my feelings for him are more important than any words we exchange,” Mourinho said.

“He gave me everything he had as a player so I will never forget it.

“My feelings will always be that I love him as a player, friend and professional.

“The only thing I said was the opinion of an old coach to a young, talented coach, that this is when players appear when we need them.



“We don’t need to be the protagonist of the touchline when they win.

“When they lost 3-0 in the last match, I felt sorry for him because he was so sad and quiet in the chair. I have nothing to teach him about football.

“This is just a comment. If your team loses, stay on the touchline and stay calm when your team wins.”

Lampard and he and his former mentor played down the line, claiming there was only “a moment”.



“We had a little fun in line,” said the former Chelsea captain.

“I get along well with Jose and I think he told me.

“He seemed to talk more to the referee than he did to his players, so it was only a moment with us.

“I have a lot of respect for what he said on the touchline on Jose. I think how he felt about the first half, how it was. Everything was fine at the end of the game and it will never change.”



Tottenham booked their place in Thursday’s quarter-final draw, with Eric Lamela canceling Werner’s opener, forcing a penalty shootout, of which only Chelsea’s Mason Mount missed.

