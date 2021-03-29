Home Sports NFL: 17 Game Season?

NFL: 17 Game Season?

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: 17 Game Season?

The NFL will add one game to its regular season to deliver 17 games in the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, the Goodell Round will release this announcement this week.

This is the first time since 1978 that the NFL has added a party to its ranks. The move was approved by the Veterans Association during negotiations for a new collective agreement last March.

For the 2021 season, the NFL will now have an 18-week schedule instead of 17. Each team has a week off, as is currently the case. The Super Bowl game will be postponed to the second weekend in February.

The extra week will allow the league to look for extra income in particular, thus offsetting the economic losses suffered by the epidemic. Note that the NFL was forced to increase its salary from 2 198.2 million (2020) to 2 182.5 million (2021).

Last year, the round already made a big difference by adding a team to the playoffs, bringing the total number of clubs participating to 14.

According to the daily Washington Post, The NFL wants to host four additional international games. For many campaigns, he has held tournaments in London and Mexico.

READ  MLP: Bored on the left shoulder, Fernando Todd left in the 3rd inning

You May Also Like

La star NBA des Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, avait un message fort à faire passer à ses détracteurs après son carton face aux Portland Trail Blazers

Steff Curry tackles a Warriors legend

49 players are said to have targeted Mac Jones

49 players are said to have targeted Mac Jones

Andre Drummond's distorted statement for his first press conference in LA

Andre Drummond’s distorted statement for his first press conference in LA

[Fiches Draft] Rondale Moore (WR), Swiss Army Knife | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Fiches Draft] Rondale Moore (WR), Swiss Army Knife | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

LeBron James après un panier lors du Game 6 NBA

LeBron was delighted with the March Madness competition

Stephen Curry manque cruellement aux Warriors depuis sa blessure

“I know what we are missing”

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *