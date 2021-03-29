NFL: 17 Game Season?

The NFL will add one game to its regular season to deliver 17 games in the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, the Goodell Round will release this announcement this week.

This is the first time since 1978 that the NFL has added a party to its ranks. The move was approved by the Veterans Association during negotiations for a new collective agreement last March.

For the 2021 season, the NFL will now have an 18-week schedule instead of 17. Each team has a week off, as is currently the case. The Super Bowl game will be postponed to the second weekend in February.

The extra week will allow the league to look for extra income in particular, thus offsetting the economic losses suffered by the epidemic. Note that the NFL was forced to increase its salary from 2 198.2 million (2020) to 2 182.5 million (2021).

Last year, the round already made a big difference by adding a team to the playoffs, bringing the total number of clubs participating to 14.

According to the daily Washington Post, The NFL wants to host four additional international games. For many campaigns, he has held tournaments in London and Mexico.