Jordan Jones acknowledges Rangers’ scrap heap fears as winger delivers insensitive message to Steven Gerrard

There are plenty of Rangers fans who have realized that Jordan Jones has no future for Ibrax – and the winger could be one of them.

The former Kilmarnock man admitted that he was not feeling well after being left in the cold for so long, and when asked by a club, he said he wanted to take him from the club he wanted.

But the Northern Irishman never gave up hope and waited for his chance – before snatching it at Fir Park on Sunday.

Jones was a surprise starter for Steven Gerrard, last listed in a starting XI, returning in the Scottish Cup clash at Strauner in January.

There were odd sub-cameos here and there, but the writing was on the wall for the wider man who experienced a fair share of misfortune in times of injury with the Light Blues.



Jones took advantage of his chance to remove Motherwell 5-1, running to the sidelines and scoring a sensational goal.

It was a new beginning, but he acknowledged that there were times when he feared it would end.

Jones said: “Yes, if I were honest. For a few weeks it was hard to see if you were ever going to get a chance again and could go on and on.

“You have to be mentally strong, I’m so much better at things like this now, I’m mentally stronger, without going into the mood, I feel sad around that place.

“You’re in a big club and you have to be grateful when you get the chance. When you do, you have to take advantage of it.

“I thought I did what I could. I hadn’t started a game in over a year, so I had to do what I could, and I thought I was right. ”

Jones did better than he did at Fir Park, and he wants it to be the first step to a future at Ibrax.

Middlesbrough, QPR and Stoke City were on his way, but he was nowhere else. When asked if he has a role to play in the course, Jones said: “I believe so.

“Everyone knows how much I want to be here. I showed it today. I want to see what happens.

“It’s clear to everyone I want to be, I want to be here, and I want to get a game.

“You can’t sit around mopping while the team is active, you have to keep yourself ready, you have to pick it up when you get the chance, because you never know how long it will be until you get next.

“I said I would definitely not be carried away, I know how quickly things can change in football.

“This time last week I was in the hips and didn’t come, a week later you start the game.

“Things can change all the time, so you have to be mentally strong and be prepared for that.”

Jones is more focused on going to the Rangers side than listing the ongoing talk about his departure.

He said: “We have a lot of connections with clubs like our players, a lot of things have been written about us, and you have to try to let it get over your head.

“I know sometimes it’s hard when you’ve not involved, it’s hard to ignore all the noise. I want you to be like I say. I do not think you can even carry on.

“You see Alfredo’s options, he joins a different club every day, but you have to continue your work.

“The Rangers are the club we play for, the Rangers are 100 percent the club I want to play for. I had the opportunity tonight and Thursday night. I feel like I did justice.”

Jones was frustrated with the freeze, but he didn’t knock on Gerrard’s door.

He is well aware that it is difficult to place demands when the team is firing on all cylinders – and he enjoys it even when he wants to be a part of the show.

Jones said: “You train every day, I hope something changes, but I can not sit back and complain while the team is acting like I say, as well as pick up points.

“You really have to be as prepared as you can, believing that something is going to change so you can take it when you get the chance.

“I had to wait a long time, but you can’t have too many complaints when you get players in your position.

“Ryan Kent was especially happy to see me. You have to be patient and hope you finally get the chance.

“Thursday night I had half the chance, I got it right, I got my start with gratitude, I tried to do what I could.

“You can fit as much as you want, but it’s not like being fit for a game. You have to be ready, you have to be ready when you go inside.”