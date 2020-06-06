Drew Brees tells Trump NFL protests have never been about the US flag

Brees’ feedback appear immediately after he in the beginning reported Wednesday he would “in no way concur with any one disrespecting the flag.” He afterwards issued an apology for his opinions indicating his reviews have been “insensitive and completely missed the mark on the difficulties we are experiencing right now as a region.”

President Donald Trump then bought associated and explained Brees should really have in no way backtracked on his reviews.

“He must not have taken back again his original stance on honoring our outstanding American Flag,” Trump tweeted. “Previous GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high…”

Brees then took to Instagram, stating that “we can no extended use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the actual problems that facial area our black communities.”