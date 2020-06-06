Drew Brees tells Trump NFL protests have never been about the US flag

President Donald Trump then bought associated and explained Brees should really have in no way backtracked on his reviews.
“He must not have taken back again his original stance on honoring our outstanding American Flag,” Trump tweeted. “Previous GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high…”
Brees then took to Instagram, stating that “we can no extended use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the actual problems that facial area our black communities.”
“By way of my ongoing discussions with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black neighborhood, I know this is not an challenge about the American flag. It has by no means been,” Brees’ submit examine. “We can no more time use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the genuine issues that confront our black communities.”
These problems, Brees claimed, involved systemic racial injustice, financial oppression, law enforcement brutality, and judicial and prison reform.
“We as a white group require to pay attention and understand from the pain and suffering of our black communities,” Brees wrote. “We ought to admit the problems, detect the options, and then set this into motion. The black neighborhood can not do it alone. This will involve all of us.”