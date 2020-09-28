Home Top News French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

Sep 28, 2020 0 Comments
French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open Evening Standard.

All three of Britain’s biggest hopes were given tough balances – Murray in a review with his old rival Stan Wawrinka, Konda, in a meeting with former world number four Kai Nishigori against 16-year-old Koko Kauf and Evans.

Today’s play includes all the American clashes between Serena Williams and Christy Ahn, Rafael Nadal vs Ekor Gerasimov, while there are two more Brits in singles action.

Liam Brady faces Giri Wesley in court 10 before facing Cameron Norie Daniel Colon on the same court.


Matt Davis and Joe Krishnan bring you all the tennis moves from Roland Croce

Live updates

BREAK OF SERVE


2020-09-28T12: 20: 06.680Z

Set!

Silic 4-6 3-6

After stamping the service break in the first game of the set, the theme finally says something else! It was so dominated by the Austrians moving into a set in the second round!

Cilic has come from two sets behind a staggering eight times, but for now it seems like a tough question!

2020-09-28T11: 55: 40.900Z

Outside of court updates

As I announced earlier, the rain has stopped in Paris and the game is going on in the outer courts. Updates on the first four locations outside Philip-Chartier Court are here.

Suzanne-Lenglan Court

Simmon-Matthew Court

Court3

Court 4

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T11: 43: 13.230Z

The theme breaks instantly!

Silic 4-6 0-1

To add insult to injury, the theme breaks instantly to take the initiative in the second set! Silicon has a lot of work to do if he wants to come back!

2020-09-28T11: 37: 05.976Z

The theme takes the first set!

READ  Truth test: Trump encourages a different birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris

Silic 5-7 theme

The theme is a big, huge catch to pick up the opening package. It’s silly in races with a lead of 0-40, but the Austrian fight back to Deuce before his opponent becomes widespread.

This is the first set to be completely competitive, but takes a theme!

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T11: 31: 13.823Z

Theme to serve the set!

Silic 4-5 theme

Cilic looked very strong throughout, but he hit two nasty forced bugs as the theme regained its advantage.

He now has the opportunity to request an important first set!

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T11: 01: 34.000Z

Silic breaks again!

Silic 1-1 theme

Silic is definitely not going to go down without a fight. The former US Open champion makes the best sense with an elegant drop shot volley when he breaks straight behind.

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T10: 55: 56.866Z

Theme breaks!

Silic 0-1 theme

Well, it wasn’t the start that Cilic wanted! He shows a lot of power, but the theme just starts to shine, usually dancing around the court with lightning speed when the silicon breaks into 15.

2020-09-28T10: 50: 58.743Z

The rain has stopped!

Some more good news to pick you up with is that the rain has stopped and the court cards outside are disabled!

As the Silic Vs theme goes on, many matches in the outer courts will start soon.

We will bring you updates on board.

2020-09-28T10: 43: 09.350Z

Next: Silic vs Theme

Third Seed Dominic Theme vs. Marin Cilic next on Philip-Chartreuse Court.

Winning his first major title at the US Open in early September was a favorite.

The pair played three times each, winning the theme on each occasion.

READ  Migrants pull the chain to jump off the Shramik train in Assam to avoid quarantine

2020-09-28T10: 40: 51.880Z

Quidova embraces Todin after a solid victory

Game, Set, Tournament

2020-09-28T10: 26: 10.340Z

Kvitova advanced to the second round!

Quidova goes to the second round, which takes less than an hour and 20 minutes to see his French opponent.

Todd put up a big fight, especially in the second set, but Quito’s service was ultimately too strong.

The seventh seed changes the match point the first time they advance 6-3 7-5.

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T10: 24: 02.180Z

Quito to serve the competition!

After overcoming Todin in a glamorous rally, Kvitova finally breaks once again to take a 6-3, 6-5 lead.

The Czechs now have a chance to make their way to the second round.

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T09: 48: 01.496Z

Todd retreats!

Well, maybe this is not entirely straightforward! Todd breaks straight behind, and the pair stand back in the second set.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the rain has not yet subsided and no action has been initiated in any other court.

BREAK OF SERVE

2020-09-28T09: 43: 56.490Z

Quito breaks down!

To add to Toddin’s harassment, he made double mistakes on the net to give Kvitova an early break.

The seventh seed is now in service 6-3 1-0 – this time he travels to the second round!

2020-09-28T09: 42: 08.100Z

Set!

Kvitova picks up the opening set! She needs 28 minutes to do so!

Todd is definitely competitive, but the seventh seed caught the gap she needed to advance.

The difference? Todd simply could not live with the service of Quito!

2020-09-28T09: 09: 30.153Z

We are away!

The first match on the Philippe-Sartre court now begins when Quito opens its French Open campaign.

We will bring you updates!

READ  Markets Are living, Friday 31 July, 2020

2020-09-28T09: 04: 01.570Z

First: The first five courts

Right now, the play is set to begin on the famous Philip-Chartreuse Court. It now has a new pull-out roof, which is due to bad weather in pairs today.

Looks like it rained a lot in pairs, but here are the opening games on the top five courts anyway.

Philip-Charity Forum

Suzanne-Lenglan Court

Simmon-Matthew Court

Court3

Court 4

We will bring you all the updates around the courts throughout the day.

2020-09-28T08: 44: 36.620Z

Today first it is Petra Kvitova Vs Ocean Todin

World No. 11 Petra Kvitova will step down from a disappointing fourth-round US Open exit as she begins her French Open campaign today.

The seventh seed comes against Dodin of France, who is ranked 118th in the world.

Despite undoubtedly entering the competition, Quitova is ranked 55th in the world by Shelby Rogers in Flushing Meadows.

Kvitova will be operational from 10 p.m.

2020-09-28T07: 57: 08.530Z

Brits then in action!

After a very disappointing day for the Brits on the first day, Liam Brady and Cameron Nori will have a chance to impress.

Brady – who came through the qualifiers without dropping a single set – will face Jiri Wesley on Court 10.

Nori will immediately appear in the same court, against Daniel Callen.

2020-09-28T07: 24: 39.120Z

Today’s table in Philip-Chartier Court

  1. Quito (7) vs Dodin
  2. Silic vs Theme (3)
  3. Ahn Vs Williams (6)
  4. Gerasimov vs Natal (2)

Can’t watch French Open results live! Blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

TV and live stream details

UK viewers can watch the UK Open on ITV4, while also available online via the ITV Hub.

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

Freddie Flintoff's' Original and Honest 'Living with Bulimia' hailed as' Most Important Documentary of the Year '

Freddie Flintoff’s’ Original and Honest ‘Living with Bulimia’ hailed as’ Most Important Documentary of the Year ‘

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Democrats' reaction to Trump's tax revenue statement: NPR

Democrats’ reaction to Trump’s tax revenue statement: NPR

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *