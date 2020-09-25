The three-mile-wide Australian meteorite crater formed 100 m years ago

Gold miners stumble upon a large meteorite crater in the outback of Western Australia, which formed about 100 million years ago.

Using electromagnetic probes, the researchers were able to create images of the site of the attack, known as the Ora Banda crater, three miles below the surface.

Shoot cones were recovered from Earth, which were high-pressure, high-velocity shock waves created by a large impact object – ‘word-story signs of a meteor impact.’

Ancient plant material was also found in the sediments, which will be further analyzed for microscopic pollen to collect the exact date of the time the hole was filled.

Miners were working near the historic Goldfields mining town of Ora Banda, northwest of Calcutta-Boulder.

Dr. Jason Meyers, a geologist and geophysicist, said: ‘The Ora Banda crater is a gift.’

‘The geologists who worked on it were drilling holes for gold, and they found some rocks that were very unusual.’

‘They kept it in the back of their minds that it didn’t apply to anything else they saw, thinking it might be the result of a meteor impact.’

He said ABC It ‘estimates that it may be about 100 million years old, based on its level and some soils that fill the erosion levels and sides.’

This team discovered sediments with ancient plant material, which will be analyzed by archaeologists looking for microscopic pollen that can be expressed when the pulp is filled.

Curtin University is assisting the mayor, and will also investigate glass droplets with cemented zircon and other minerals in the shooting cones to determine the exact date when the impact occurred.

Although the team estimates that the crater is 100 million years old, they say it may have occurred between 250 million and 40 million years ago.

Deep zircons and other materials in the evaporated and re-crystallized hole may light up during the event, resource.ly Reports.

“The energy released when the asteroid is hit would have been greater than the combined energy from every nuclear test ever conducted,” Meyers told resource.ly.

However, the R Banda crater is five times larger than Australia’s famous Wolf Creek crater. Wolf Creek was created by a meteorite estimated to have collided with Earth 300,000 years ago

If the crater had been hit during the Cretaceous, it would not have had an impact on the dinosaur era, it would have been hit by an asteroid that left an impact crater about 90 miles off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico about 66 million years ago.

The meteorite left a huge hole 2,890 feet in the ground, which is visible on the surface.

It was also believed to be the second largest crater in the world.