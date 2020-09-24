A BUS-sized asteroid will fly closer to Earth tomorrow than the Moon

An asteroid the size of a bus is set to fly closer to Earth on September 24.

Called the 2020 SW, the object will travel approximately 13,000 miles from Earth, closer to the moon and floating in space weather satellites.

Following the discovery of the asteroid by the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona on September 18, follow-up observations determined that it was 15 to 30 feet wide and that ET would close at 7:12 p.m.

Experts say the 2020 SW is not in orbit with Earth, but if it does, the space rock will break in the atmosphere and become a fireball before hitting the surface.

Paul Sodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Research (CNEOS) at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JBL), said: ‘There are numerous asteroids like this, many of which approach our planet several times each year. ‘

‘In fact, asteroids of this size affect our atmosphere on average once every year or two.’

The JBL states that the asteroid will fly over the Earth more than the lunar orbits at a distance of about 240,000 miles and will create a closer approach below the ring of geostationary satellites orbiting about 22,000 miles from our planet.

In the past asteroids have developed close-flying objects to Earth, but those standing on the surface may have the opportunity to see the 2020 SW Vis.

Sodas said CNPS Even if the asteroid is too far away to see with the naked eye, amateur astronomers can capture a scene using a 12-inch telescope.

These telescopes are commonly used among stargazers and are powerful enough to see stunning colors in distant nebulae.

After showing its face on Thursday, the 2020 SW will continue its journey around the sun.

The asteroid is set to return to Earth in 2014, but will not come close to a single trip.

Scientists estimate that more than 100 million small asteroids, such as the 2020 SW, will fly in space, but they will be difficult to find unless they are close to Earth (stock).

NASA was used by Congress in 2005 to identify at least 90 percent of near-Earth asteroids about 460 feet and above.

“The detection capabilities of NASA’s asteroid surveys are constantly improving, and we should expect to find them two days before asteroids of this size come close to our planet,” Sodas said.