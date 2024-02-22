Home Science Black hole consuming a sun daily could be the brightest object in the universe

Black hole consuming a sun daily could be the brightest object in the universe

Feb 22, 2024 0 Comments

Australian astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that may just change our understanding of the universe. A recently discovered quasar with a supermassive black hole at its center has been found to be the brightest object in the universe, shining 500 trillion times brighter than our own sun.

Located a staggering 12 billion light-years from Earth, this black hole, identified by the Australian team and published in the journal Nature Astronomy, is named J0529-4351. First discovered in 1980, it was recently confirmed as a quasar by the team. This quasar, nearly as old as the universe itself, is roughly 17 billion times the size of our sun and devours the equivalent of one sun every day.

The environment surrounding this black hole is envisioned to be chaotic and violent, with temperatures exceeding 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit. More observations are needed to understand the growth rate of this massive black hole.

This discovery has opened up new possibilities for researchers and astronomers to further explore the mysteries of the universe. For more information, contact Eric Lagatta at [email protected]. Stay tuned for more updates on this fascinating discovery on Press Stories.

See also  Four astronauts targeted a dragon Monday morning

You May Also Like

NASA unveils plans for the end of the world

NASA Looking for Participants for Second Year-Long Mars Mission Simulatio

NASAs spacecraft returned double the amount of asteroid rubble – Press Stories

NASA is seeking volunteers for yearlong simulated Mars missio

Exploring NASAs Success With Asteroid Bennu

Rocket Lab launches bold space-junk inspection mission today

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *