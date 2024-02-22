Black hole consuming a sun daily could be the brightest object in the universe

Australian astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that may just change our understanding of the universe. A recently discovered quasar with a supermassive black hole at its center has been found to be the brightest object in the universe, shining 500 trillion times brighter than our own sun.

Located a staggering 12 billion light-years from Earth, this black hole, identified by the Australian team and published in the journal Nature Astronomy, is named J0529-4351. First discovered in 1980, it was recently confirmed as a quasar by the team. This quasar, nearly as old as the universe itself, is roughly 17 billion times the size of our sun and devours the equivalent of one sun every day.

The environment surrounding this black hole is envisioned to be chaotic and violent, with temperatures exceeding 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit. More observations are needed to understand the growth rate of this massive black hole.

This discovery has opened up new possibilities for researchers and astronomers to further explore the mysteries of the universe. For more information, contact Eric Lagatta at [email protected]. Stay tuned for more updates on this fascinating discovery on Press Stories.