Mathura 2021 in Mathematics.A big circus. Post-exam comments. “Not funny comedy”





Mathura Mathura 2021 is declining in history. High school graduates are agitated, a storm has spread across the internet, an avalanche of comments since the exam began. Comments (usually not very flattering) are not the content of such works, but … leaks. High school graduates are outraged because the 2021 exam could be canceled if the content of the assignments is leaked and the recommended answers come true. “A Great Circus” – Internet users write and comment on the whole situation. “Not a funny joke,” others add. These are the first ideas after the math exam in 2021.

Mathura 2021. Students have already faced the Polish language and math. Before high school graduates, English language selection is now at the basic level. We will publish the answers and CKE papers in our report after the exam: Mathura 2021: English language today! Here you will find CKE worksheets, answers and article title! [RELACJA NA ŻYWO]

Mathura 2021 Comments

Mathura 2021 has caused tremendous emotion in mathematics at the basic level. This is the most feared choice for many high school graduates. This year is like this – Nervousness, stress and uncertainty were with high school graduates until the very end. However, problems with math tasks and the correct answers may have been available online before. If this is true, the test may be invalid. After graduating from high school in 2021, the network relaxed The storm and the full avalanche of ideas began. Below you will find the most interesting ones. What are the views of high school graduates? It turns out that many of them are stunned that there may have been a math leak. Is that really so? The CKE decided to notify the police after the first day of the high school exams.

Mathura in Mathematics 2021. Post-Exam Concepts

“Circus on Wheels” – Tom writes on Twitter, commenting on today’s confusion about the math exam and possible leaks and the correct, recommended answers that are circulating on the internet. “A Great Circus” – Another Internet user agreed. Many of them agree that sharing answers will lead to cancellation of the exam and it is unfair for those who have to rely only on their own knowledge and skills during the final exams.

Teachers are always afraid of the consequences of leaking high school diplomas, they are leaking normally and no one has done anything about it xD? # matury2021 pic.twitter.com/eV9M0Zq7AG– NCA (isnoisyalpaca) May 5, 2021





A year ago, there were also leaks, and somehow I didn’t make the final choices again, so take it easy # matury2021– Marty (ustjusticespumpkin) May 5, 2021





The whole situation of the leaks provokes me, but without exaggeration I do not think many people have seen the responses that will severely affect the recruitment for the courses, and here I see theories as all Poland remembered the leak before 9 XD # matury2021– Language (ony Haniban_Hobi) May 5, 2021





My brother is now graduating from high school and I am sorry for him that he did not reach any leaks, he writes honestly and is in a state of initial failure. Those who spread the tasks are caught in the head. # matury2021– Euro tea ***** *** (wlewy_interes) May 5, 2021





– CKE seems to have given us a start – Says one of the high school students from Lodz in an interview with Radio Esco. It did not cause much inconvenience to them as some graduates completed the examination in advance. However, many still do not have such positive experiences. Geometry, probability – For some it is a “piece of cake”, for others it is “magic” – as those who are interested say. In front of schools, those who finish early and are confident about their records are more likely to tell about their records. On the other hand, it is easy to find the opinions of those who are not very confident on the internet. However, online comments are not primarily about math selection, but about confusion about math leaks.





