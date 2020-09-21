UN marks 75th anniversary of corona virus outbreak: live updates | Corona virus infection news

The United Nations on Monday celebrated its 75th anniversary, celebrating the mantra of “diversity is not a will, but a need” – underscoring the weakness of international cooperation in the corona virus epidemic.

The anniversary begins at the annual General Assembly of the World Health Organization, where leaders and delegates from around 200 countries generally gather in large numbers to speak out on world issues and to provide numerous solutions.

Instead, as COVID-19 still restricts global movement, only one representative from each of the 193 UN members will be allowed, and only one already in the United States.

All others must appear by video conference, including at least 160 heads of state.

Latest updates here:

16:15 GMT – The Qatari ruler reaffirms the country’s commitment to diversity

In the recorded video message, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated his country’s commitment to work with and support the United Nations “to achieve the desired goals”.

“We reaffirm Qatar’s firm commitment to upholding and developing the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter,” Sheikh Tamim said.

“We emphasize the need to implement the political declaration adopted today by promoting diversity and deterrent diplomacy, respecting the sovereignty of the states, treating them equally and addressing the use of force in international relations.” [and] Resolving protracted crises and conflicts under international law. “

16:00 GMT – Turkish president calls for Security Council reform

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the UN Security Council an “equal representative”.

“In order to improve the UN system, we must first reform the Security Council,” Erdogan said, adding that the current structure, which leaves the fate of seven billion people at the mercy of five permanent members of the Council, is “not fair or not.

“We cannot overcome today’s challenges with structures designed for the needs of the previous century,” he added.

15:00 GMT – Trump is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump did not address the 75th anniversary of the United Nations as expected in a pre-recorded video text on Monday.

Trump was listed as the first speaker in the member states on the UN agenda for the event. Instead, US Deputy Secretary of State for the UN Serith Norman Salad spoke at the General Assembly Hall.

“For the Trump administration, this anniversary is an important moment to mark the many successes of the United Nations, but it must be done with clear eyes and with renewed determination to see this important organization accomplish its purpose,” he said.

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic correspondent James Pace said Trump’s “lack of address” raised eyebrows.

UN in New York Speaking from outside the headquarters, he said, “People are asking,” Is this a deliberate move, or is it a sign that the United Nations is realizing how important the United States is on its priority list?

14:00 GMT – UN President calls for international cooperation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for more international cooperation in the face of global challenges at the event marking the 75th anniversary of the World Body.

“Today we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a lack of multilateral solutions,” Guterres said.

“Climate catastrophe is looming; biodiversity is declining; poverty is rising again; hatred is spreading; geopolitical tensions are rising … and the Govt-19 epidemic has exposed the world’s weaknesses. We can tackle them together.”