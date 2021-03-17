Secret services: Russia and Iran wanted to influence US elections, but China did not

In the run-up to last year’s US presidential election, the Russian government sought to undermine the campaign with false and unsubstantiated allegations against then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This was also done by an ally of then-President Donald Trump and a member of his administration. The Office of the Director of the U.S. Secret Service (DNI) said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the report, Trump’s allies played hands with Moscow, exaggerating the allegations against Biden and his son Hunter, which were attached before Ukrainian November authorities. Mask.

The former Republican president and his allies have long sought to discredit Biden as vice president with unsubstantiated claims. United States He used his influence in support of his son Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine. Trump faced a constitutional lawsuit last year for trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter’s business, but the Republican-dominated Senate acquitted him.

According to the report, he also sought to influence the election IranHowever, he served to the detriment of Trump. The former president has taken a tough stance against the Islamic Republic and imposed tough sanctions on it.

The report denies allegations by several Trump Republican allies that China backed Pita and sought to interfere in the election. “China has sought to achieve stability in its relations with the United States and does not consider it dangerous to retaliate if any possible election results are caught,” the document said.

U.S. officials are also talking about attempts to influence the elections in Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, but according to the DNI, these are smaller campaigns than Russia or Iran. None of the accused countries has yet commented on the document.

The U.S. Secret Service and former Special Investigator Robert Mueller’s investigation concluded that Russia had tried to help Trump run in the 2016 election. At the time, as far as the United States was concerned, it launched a covert campaign against former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to the report, Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the attempts to influence the US election and probably led it himself. DNI reports that two Ukrainian officials met with Trump-linked individuals to use some of the materials to launch an official investigation into Biden’s influence over his son’s business in Ukraine. According to the United States, Russian agents also tried to hack into the accounts of some Brisma employees, where Biden served for several years as a member of the Junior Oversight Committee, “in an attempt to obtain information about President Biden’s family.” The document said.

Russia, like four years ago, is said to have tried to spread the word on social media, denigrating Democrats and their presidential candidate and complaining about censorship efforts by large technology companies. The document said that Moscow was trying to escalate the conflict in American society over ethnic issues.