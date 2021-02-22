Iran reaches ‘temporary’ agreement to maintain IAEA surveillance – rts.ch

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that it had found a “temporary solution” for three months to maintain “satisfactory” monitoring with Iran. However studies from Tuesday will be limited. Iran, for its part, welcomed the talks.

“Access will be reduced, do not cover our face, but we will be able to maintain the necessary level of surveillance and verification,” Rafael Croce said during a quick press conference on Sunday evening. “It saves the situation immediately,” he said.

Under the terms of this “bilateral technical agreement”, the number of on-site researchers remains unchanged and the IAEA will be able to conduct unannounced inspections.

But Rafael Grossi lamented that Iranian law, which plans to restrict certain studies, including suspicious military bases, would “exist and be implemented” from February 23 unless US sanctions are lifted.

“We believe time is of the essence, but AEIA continues to serve the international community,” he said. “Of course, to achieve a stable situation, it takes political negotiation. It is not my responsibility.”

“Beneficial” discussions

The IAEA Director-General arrived in Tehran on Saturday, where he met with Ali Akbar Salehi, President of the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (OIEA), and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Iran and the IAEA have held fruitful discussions based on mutual respect,” the IAEA’s ambassador to Iran, Qasim Karibabadi, had previously tweeted to the UN nuclear force “Genderme”.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was discussing the implementation of Iranian law with the IAEA chief, which aims to curb some IAEA studies.

But according to Mohammed Jawad Sharif, the law will not lead to a “stalemate” with cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. Rafael Grossi “can fulfill his obligations to show that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful.” Mohammed Jawad Sharif noted that the law, which was passed by parliament in December, forced his government not to “provide records” of surveillance cameras installed on sites to the IAEA.

Complex diplomatic environment

In a gesture to Iran, the United States on Thursday accepted a call from Europeans to take part in talks to renew the 2015 agreement, but the next day, Joe Biden called on European powers to work harder. Concert with the United States in response to Iran “instability actions” in the Middle East.

Abbas Arachchi said that in this complex diplomatic environment and that Iran and the United States have not maintained diplomatic relations since the 1980s, Iran is considering the EU’s proposal for an “informal meeting”.

“We see a subtle diplomatic dance to guide,” confirms Forum Astrid Wyatt, a political scientist and expert in Iran. “Because one expects someone to take the first step.” According to the expert, European intervention may be the solution. “Perhaps this idea is a synchronized approach under the most neutral arbitration of the EU, the role it has played since the beginning of this whole issue.”

In an interview with Astrid Wyatt, a doctor in political science and an expert in Iran:

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency visits Tehran: Interview with Astrid Wyatt / Forum (Video) / 3 min. / Yesterday at 18:05

afp / fgn