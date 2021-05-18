Home World The European pharmaceutical company has authorized the storage of Pfizer in a refrigerator

The European pharmaceutical company has authorized the storage of Pfizer in a refrigerator

The European pharmaceutical company has authorized the storage of Pfizer in a refrigerator

The European pharmaceutical company confirmed on Monday that the future Govit-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and Bioendech, can be stored in a refrigerator for up to a month, which simplifies the vaccination process.

Initially, the vaccines had to be stored at very low storage temperatures and then allowed to cool for only a few days.

“Flexibility in vaccine storage (…) is expected to have a significant impact on vaccine distribution planning and logistics in EU member states,” said the Amsterdam-based European Pharmaceuticals Institute.

Unopened vaccine bottles can be stored in a normal refrigerator at two to eight degrees Celsius for five days to a month after thawing.

The effectiveness of the Kovit-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and Bioentech in the fight against infection has been hampered by difficult storage conditions.

However, in March, the European pharmaceutical company announced that the vaccine could be stored in ordinary freezers and then allowed to be stored in the refrigerator for a short time.

Bioendech explained that the agency had made its decision based on new data provided by the company on stability studies, which concluded that the quality of the product is maintained for 31 days.

