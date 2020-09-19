Trump to GOP: We are obliged to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat in Ginsburg ‘without delay’

The source told CNN that Trump specifically said he “would like to choose” Amy Connie Barrett, the preferred federal appeals judge among religious conservatives, but it is doubtful he will win the support of the US Senate.

Barrett is one of Trump List Among the 20 conservative candidates he released earlier this month in an effort to improve his site.

A senior executive told CNN that the White House was ready to go “too soon” to field a candidate to replace Ginsburg once Trump identified his intentions.

In a message to GOP senators on Friday, McConnell did not specify a deadline to consider the appointment, but said he believes there is enough time to get a candidate this year. Appointments usually take two to three months to process, and McConnell, who controls a majority in the Senate, can quickly oversee the process.

Conservatives are pushing McConnell behind the scenes to consider filling the vacancy before the November election – the conference may split over which timeline is best.

Republican Sen., who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ted Cruz told Fox News on Friday that he hopes Trump will nominate a successor to court next week.

Ultimately, this will be McCann’s decision, and in the days to come he will not take it without input from his members.

Speaking to reporters Saturday morning, White House Press Secretary Kaylee McNani asked CNN’s Joe Johns if the president had any contact with McConnell or other Senate Republicans in the next steps.

“I do not know,” he replied, “right now the president is focusing on respecting Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy.”

He called on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to release a list of Supreme Court candidates so voters know where he stands.

Prior to the Ginsburg-era news release, Biden told reporters on Friday that he did not think the Supreme Court would release the names of candidates before the election.

Trump sought to pressure his 2020 rival to release a similar list, That Biden “refused” to do so, “because he knew the names were so far left that they could never bear or accept public scrutiny.”

