8,909 cases of coronavirus in India in 24 hours, the biggest jump in a single day

The United States will be ready to send the first tranche of 100 donated fans to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call Tuesday, the White House said.

The country’s recovery rate (number of patients who have successfully battled the disease) was 48.31 percent this morning. 1,00,303 people have recovered, said the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra remains the nation’s coronavirus access point with more than 72,000 cases.

Four prominent private hospitals in Mumbai have been shown to be responsible for not following the rules regarding COVID-19 treatment and have been warned of strict action against hospitals that violate the rules, said Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Stop.

In Tamil Nadu, more than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus for the third consecutive day, bringing the state’s count to 24,586. Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

The increase in coronavirus cases remains the main concern for the national capital, Delhi, which has the third highest number of cases in the country. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app to help COVID-19 patients in Delhi track hospital beds and ventilators.

A man who returned from Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, bringing the number of cases in the state to two, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old man, who returned from the national capital on May 25, turned out to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday night, Health Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told the PTI news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told industry leaders Tuesday that the economy will shake up the delay imposed by the blockade to curb the coronavirus. Addressing a meeting of business and economists on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said: “Yes, we will regain growth … Trust me, it is not that difficult.”

The United States, the country most affected, the new coronavirus killed 1,081 other people in the 24 hours before 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.