Home Top News At least 62 people living in Kansas nursing homes have died of COVID and 10 have died

Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
Topica, Kansas – A corona virus outbreak has killed 10 residents at a Kansas hospital, and the local health department said each resident was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and was joined by an unspecified number of staff. The victim’s home is in Norton County, northwest Kansas, one of the largest proportion of corona virus cases confirmed in the country for more than two weeks.

The Norton County Health Department confirmed Monday night that 62 residents and some staff at the Antbay home in Norton had tested positive for the corona virus novel. One year old home resident has been admitted to hospital and the remaining 51 are being treated at home, the agency said.

Posted by Norton County Department of Health and Home Health Ann Monday, October 19, 2020

It is not clear how many people experience the symptoms of the disease that most severely affects the elderly.

The local health department said residents were being isolated in their rooms and did not allow visitors outside the house.

The nursing home exploded after the state Department of Health and the Environment last week reported more than 100 cases at the state prison in Norton in the two weeks ending Wednesday.

Screenshot of Google Street View shows Antbey Home Nursing and Care Home in Norton County, Kansas.

Kansas sees an average of more than 700 new confirmed and potential corona virus cases a day, its largest number since the beginning of March.

